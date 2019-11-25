Log in
Vipshop : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

11/25/2019 | 06:33am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, DC 20549

FORM 6-K

REPORT OF FOREIGN PRIVATE ISSUER

PURSUANT TO RULE 13a-16 OR 15d-16 UNDER

THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934

For the month of November 2019

Commission File Number: 001-35454

Vipshop Holdings Limited

No. 20 Huahai Street

Liwan District, Guangzhou 510370

People's Republic of China

(Address of principal executive offices)

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant files or will file annual reports under cover of Form 20-F or Form 40-F. Form 20-Fx Form 40-Fo

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(1):o

Indicate by check mark if the registrant is submitting the Form 6-K in paper as permitted by Regulation S-T Rule 101(b)(7):o

EXHIBIT INDEX

Exhibit No.

Description

99.1 Press Release - Vipshop Announces Business Cooperation with SF Holding

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned, thereunto duly authorized.

Vipshop Holdings Limited

By

:

/s/ Donghao Yang

Name:

:

Donghao Yang

Title:

:

Chief Financial Officer

Date: November 25, 2019

Exhibit 99.1

Vipshop Announces Business Cooperation with SF Holding

GUANGZHOU, China, November 24, 2019 - Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the

"Company"), today announced business cooperation with SF Holding (SZSE: 002352). The Company will discontinue its delivery business operated by Pinjun, and engage SF Holding to provide delivery services to the Company. In addition, the Company and SF Holding will work closely to ensure the transition is carried out smoothly.

"We are delighted to have entered into the business cooperation with SF Holding," said Mr. Eric Shen, chairman and chief executive officer of Vipshop. "Through this business cooperation, we aim to optimize the efficiency of our logistics operations, decrease our fulfillment expenses, and provide our valued customers with superior delivery services offered by SF Holding."

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact

Jessie Fan

Tel: +86 (20) 2233-0732

Email: ir@vipshop.com

Disclaimer

Vipshop Holdings Limited published this content on 25 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2019 11:32:05 UTC
