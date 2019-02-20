Vipshop : Investor Presentation

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the"safe harbor"provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as"will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates"and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well asVipshop'sstrategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission("SEC"),in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statementsmade by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, includingstatements aboutVipshop'sbeliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following:Vipshop'sgoals and strategies;Vipshop'sfuture business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China;Vipshop'sability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhanceits brand recognition;Vipshop'sexpectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales productsand services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included inVipshop'sregistration statement on Form F-1, as amended, filed with the SEC. All information provided in this presentation is as of the date of this presentation, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
Vipshop
China's huge market potential in online discount retailand B2C market
China's Online Shopping Market(1)
(RMB in billions)
1,900
7,500
3,800
2,800
4,700
6,100
10,800
9,100
China's Online B2C Market(1)
(RMB in billions)
1,263
1,980
768
2013
2014
2,594
2015 2016 2017e 2018e 2019e 2020e
China's Online C2C Market(1)
(RMB in billions)
7,214
5,906
4,650
3,660
2,106
2,440
2013
2014
Note: (1)Data from iResearch
2015 2016 2017e 2018e 2019e 2020e
1,132
1,537
2013
1,820
2014
2015 2016 2017e 2018e 2019e 2020e
3,194
3,586
2,850
Online: the future of discount retailing in China
China's offline discount retail is extremely underdeveloped
U.S.
China
24square feet per capita(1)Top20retailers account for24%market share(1)
4,070stores(2)
1,622stores(3)
77outlets(4)
44outlets(5)
2square feet per capita(1)Top20retailers account for7%market share(1)
None
5outlets(6)
5outlets(7)
Poor offline retail infrastructure in China
Fragmented retail market in China
Lack of large off-price retailer in China
Underdeveloped offline outlet stores in China
Consumers in China have to go online for branded discount products
Note:
(1)
According to Frost and Sullivan report
(2)
As of February 2018, including 2,285 Marmaxx stores and 667HomeGoods stores in the US, from T.J.Maxx'sfourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 3, 2018 earnings release
(3)
As of February 2018, including 1,409 Ross Stores stores and 213dd's DISCOUNTS stores in the US, from Ross' 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018
(4)
As of May 2018,from Premium Outlet's company website
(5)
As of May 2018,from Tanger Outlet's company website
(6)
As of May 2018, from Balian Outlets Plaza company website
(7)
As of May 2018, from Beijing Scitech company website
Vipshop Holdings Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 01:40:05 UTC