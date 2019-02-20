Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR    VIPS

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR

(VIPS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/20 06:41:55 pm
6.735 USD   -3.09%
08:41pVIPSHOP : Investor Presentation
PU
08:31pVIPSHOP : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
PU
02/19VIPSHOP : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vipshop : Investor Presentation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 08:41pm EST

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this announcement, as well as Vipshop's strategic and operational plans, contain forward-looking statements. Vipshop may also make written or oral forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Vipshop's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement, including but not limited to the following: Vipshop's goals and strategies; Vipshop's future business development, results of operations and financial condition; the expected growth of the online discount retail market in China; Vipshop's ability to attract customers and brand partners and further enhance its brand recognition; Vipshop's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of flash sales products and services; competition in the discount retail industry; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions in China and assumptions underlying or related to any of the foregoing. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Vipshop's registration statement on Form F-1, as amended, filed with the SEC. All information provided in this presentation is as of the date of this presentation, and Vipshop does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

Vipshop

China's huge market potential in online discount retail and B2C market

China's Online Shopping Market(1)

(RMB in billions)

1,900

7,500

3,800

2,800

4,700

6,100

10,800

9,100

China's Online B2C Market (1)

(RMB in billions)

1,263

1,980

768

2013

2014

2,594

2015 2016 2017e 2018e 2019e 2020e

China's Online C2C Market (1)

(RMB in billions)

7,214

5,906

4,650

3,660

2,106

2,440

2013

2014

Note: (1)Data from iResearch

2015 2016 2017e 2018e 2019e 2020e

1,132

1,537

2013

1,820

2014

2015 2016 2017e 2018e 2019e 2020e

3,194

3,586

2,850

Online: the future of discount retailing in China

China's offline discount retail is extremely underdeveloped

U.S.

China

24 square feet per capita(1)Top 20 retailers account for 24% market share(1)

4,070 stores(2)

1,622 stores(3)

77 outlets(4)

44 outlets(5)

2 square feet per capita(1)Top 20 retailers account for 7% market share(1)

None

5 outlets(6)

5 outlets(7)

Poor offline retail infrastructure in China

Fragmented retail market in China

Lack of large off-price retailer in China

Underdeveloped offline outlet stores in China

Consumers in China have to go online for branded discount products

Note:

(1)

According to Frost and Sullivan report

(2)

As of February 2018, including 2,285 Marmaxx stores and 667 HomeGoods stores in the US, from T.J.Maxx's fourth quarter and fiscal year ended February 3, 2018 earnings release

(3)

As of February 2018, including 1,409 Ross Stores stores and 213 dd's DISCOUNTS stores in the US, from Ross' 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 3, 2018

(4)

As of May 2018, from Premium Outlet's company website

(5)

As of May 2018, from Tanger Outlet's company website

(6)

As of May 2018, from Balian Outlets Plaza company website

(7)

As of May 2018, from Beijing Scitech company website

Disclaimer

Vipshop Holdings Limited published this content on 21 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2019 01:40:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
08:41pVIPSHOP : Investor Presentation
PU
08:31pVIPSHOP : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
PU
02/19VIPSHOP : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
AQ
02/12VIPSHOP : to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results
PR
2018Online discount retailer Vipshop sees 16.4% revenue growth in Q3
AQ
2018Online discount retailer Vipshop sees 16.4% revenue growth in Q3
AQ
2018VIPSHOP : Investor Presentation
PU
2018Singles Day brings smile to e-commerce platforms
AQ
2018Singles Day brings smile to e-commerce platforms
AQ
2018VIPSHOP : to Hold 2018 Annual General Meeting on December 11, 2018
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 86 021 M
EBIT 2018 3 164 M
Net income 2018 2 233 M
Finance 2018 7 957 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 13,60
P/E ratio 2019 13,34
EV / Sales 2018 0,27x
EV / Sales 2019 0,23x
Capitalization 31 129 M
Chart VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Duration : Period :
Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 52,6  CNY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Ya Shen Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Xiao Bo Hong Vice Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Dong Hao Yang Chief Financial Officer
Bill Huang Chief Technology Officer
Yu Xu Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR27.29%4 630
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION6.26%96 080
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V4.76%48 065
TARGET CORPORATION10.21%38 250
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION10.24%31 323
BURLINGTON STORES INC0.09%10 987
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.