Vipshop : Q4 and Full Year 2018 Financial Results

Vipshop Reports Unaudited Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Financial Results Conference Call to Be Held at 8:00 A.M. U.S. Eastern Time on February 21, 2019 Guangzhou, China, February 20, 2019 - Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced its unaudited financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Highlights  Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 8.1% year over year to RMB26.1 billion (US$3.8 billion) from RMB24.1 billion in the prior year period. Total net revenue for the full year of 2018 increased by 15.9% year over year to RMB84.5 billion (US$12.3 billion) from RMB72.9 billion in the prior year.

 GMV1 for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 15% year over year to RMB41.8 billion from RMB36.3 billion in the prior year period. GMV for the full year of 2018 increased by 21% year over year to RMB131.0 billion from RMB108.4 billion in the prior year.

 Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 2.8% year over year to RMB5.4 billion (US$783.1 million) from RMB5.2 billion in the prior year period. Gross profit for the full year of 2018 increased by 4.8% year over year to RMB17.1 billion (US$2.5 billion) from RMB16.3 billion in the prior year.

 Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 2.3% year over year to RMB688.7 million (US$100.2 million) from RMB673.2 million in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2018 increased by 9.2% year over year to RMB2.1 billion (US$309.6 million) from RMB1.9 billion in the prior year.

 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders2 for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 2.9% year over year to RMB913.6 million (US$132.9 million) from RMB888.1 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2018 was RMB2.7 billion (US$395.5 million), as compared with RMB2.9 billion in the prior year. 1 "Gross merchandise value (GMV)" is defined as the total Renminbi value of all products and services sold in the Company's online sales business and on the Company's online marketplace platform during the relevant period, including through the Company's websites and mobile apps, as well as through third-party websites and mobile apps that were fulfilled by either the Company or its third-party merchants, regardless of whether or not the goods were delivered or returned. GMV includes shipping charges paid by buyers to sellers. For prudent considerations, the Company does not consider products or services to be sold if the relevant orders were placed and canceled pre-shipment and only included orders that left the Company's or other third-party vendors' warehouses. 2 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders excluding (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss in investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments, (iv) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) loss (gain) on disposal, revaluation and value changes of investments, (vi) tax effect of investment gain, and (vii) share of result in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee.  The number of active customers3 for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 13% year over year to 32.4 million from 28.6 million in the prior year period. The number of active customers for the full year of 2018 increased by 5% year over year to 60.5 million from 57.8 million in the prior year.

 Total orders4 for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 35% year over year to 140.3 million from 104.2 million in the prior year period. Total orders for the full year of 2018 increased by 31% year over year to 437.4 million from 335.0 million in the prior year. Mr. Eric Shen, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Vipshop, stated, "We are pleased to have finished the fourth quarter of 2018 with solid operational results. During this quarter, our total active customers grew by 13% year over year, which is a testament of the effectiveness of our merchandising strategy. Going forward, we will continue to strengthen our core capabilities, aiming to bring highly desirable selections of products to our valued customers on a daily basis, which will drive our long term growth and profitability." Mr. Donghao Yang, Chief Financial Officer of Vipshop, further commented, "In the fourth quarter of 2018, we saw a healthy sequential recovery of our bottom-line, which is mostly attributable to our focus on the highly profitable apparel category. During this quarter, we began to shift some low-margin categories from our first-party business into the marketplace platform, reducing their drag on our bottom-line while still delivering a solid GMV growth of 15% year over year. We remain focused on stabilizing our margins, aiming to drive enhanced shareholder return in the long run." Recent Business Highlights  In the fourth quarter of 2018, Vipshop's total active customers grew by 13% year over year. The number of new customers from Tencent and JD.com accounted for approximately 23% of Vipshop's total new customers during the quarter.

 As of December 31, 2018, approximately 3.2 million customers enrolled in Vipshop's Super VIP Paid Membership Program, representing a 38% increase quarter over quarter. The initial membership renewal rate for customers who joined the program before December 31, 2017 was over 70%.

 The number of total active customers who participated in the 2018 Singles' Day Promotional Event, including those who otherwise had not purchased with the Company for a period of time, increased by 23% year over year.

 More than 5,500 brands participated in the 12.8 Anniversary Sale in 2018, representing a 14% year-over-year increase. New customers from the WeChat mini-program accounted for over 20% 3 "Active customers" is defined as registered members who have purchased from the Company or the Company's online marketplace platforms at least once during the relevant period. 4 "Total orders" is defined as the total number of orders placed during the relevant period, including the orders for products and services sold in the Company's online sales business and on the Company's online marketplace platforms, net of orders returned. of total new customers during the promotional period, demonstrating the strength of the WeChat mini-program in new customer acquisition.  In the fourth quarter of 2018, Vipshop added approximately 86,000 square meters of warehousing space. As of December 31, 2018, Vipshop has approximately 3.0 million square meters of total warehousing space, of which around 1.9 million square meters is owned by the Company. Fourth Quarter 2018 Financial Results REVENUE Total net revenue for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 8.1% year over year to RMB26.1 billion (US$3.8 billion) from RMB24.1 billion in the prior year period, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers. GROSS PROFIT Gross profit for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 2.8% year over year to RMB5.4 billion (US$783.1 million) from RMB5.2 billion in the prior year period. Gross margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 20.6% as compared with 21.7% in the prior year period. OPERATING EXPENSES Total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB4.6 billion (US$664.2 million), as compared with RMB4.4 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, total operating expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased to 17.5% from 18.4% in the prior year period. • Fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB2.1 billion (US$304.8 million), as compared with RMB2.1 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, fulfillment expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased to 8.0% from 8.9% in the prior year period.

• Marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB1.1 billion (US$162.5 million), as compared with RMB1.0 billion in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, marketing expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were 4.3% as compared with 4.2% in the prior year period.

• Technology and content expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB533.2 million (US$77.5 million), as compared with RMB486.1 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, technology and content expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 remained stable at 2.0% year over year.

• General and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 were RMB820.6 million (US$119.4 million), as compared with RMB780.2 million in the prior year period. As a percentage of total net revenue, general and administrative expenses for the fourth quarter of 2018 decreased to 3.1% from 3.2% in the prior year period. INCOME FROM OPERATIONS Income from operations for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 13.5% year over year to RMB1.0 billion (US$145.9 million) from RMB883.9 million in the prior year period. Operating margin for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased to 3.8% from 3.7% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP income from operations 5 for the fourth quarter of 2018, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was RMB1.1 billion (US$162.6 million), as compared with RMB1.1 billion in the prior year period. Non-GAAP operating income margin6 for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 4.3% as compared with 4.6% in the prior year period. NET INCOME Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 increased by 2.3% year over year to RMB688.7 million (US$100.2 million) from RMB673.2 million in the prior year period. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 2.6%, as compared with 2.8% in the prior year period. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS7 for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB1.00 (US$0.15), as compared with RMB1.07 in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the fourth quarter of 2018, which excludes (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss in investments, (iii) amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions and equity method investments, (iv) tax effect of amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, (v) loss (gain) on disposal, revaluation and value changes of investments, and (vi) share of result in investment of limited partnership that is accounted for as an equity method investee, increased by 2.9% year over year to RMB913.6 million (US$132.9 million) from RMB888.1 million in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders8 for the fourth quarter of 2018 was 3.5%, as compared with 3.7% in the prior year period. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS9 for the fourth quarter of 2018 was RMB1.33 (US$0.19), as compared with RMB1.41 in the prior year period. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, the Company's weighted average number of ADSs used in computing diluted income per ADS was 700,413,485. BALANCE SHEET AND CASH FLOW As of December 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash of RMB10.0 billion (US$1.5 billion) and short term investments of RMB2.3 billion (US$337.6 million). 5 Non-GAAP income from operations is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as income from operations excluding share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions. 6 Non-GAAP operating income margin is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP income from operations as a percentage of total net revenues. 7 "ADS" means American depositary share, each of which represents 0.2 Class A ordinary share.

8 Non-GAAP net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non- GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, as a percentage of total net revenues. 9 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders, divided by the weighted average number of diluted ADS outstanding for computing diluted earnings per ADS. For the quarter ended December 31, 2018, net cash from operating activities was RMB5.9 billion (US$851.7 million), and free cash flow10, a non-GAAP measurement of liquidity, was as follows: For the three months ended Dec 31, 2017 Dec 31, 2018 Dec 31, 2018 RMB'000 RMB'000 US$'000 Net cash from operating activities 877,938 5,855,701 851,676 Add: Impact from Internet financing activities11 1,736,201 1,070,356 155,677 Less: Capital expenditures (496,016) (898,215) (130,640) Free cash flow in 2,118,123 6,027,842 876,713 Full Year 2018 Financial Results Total net revenue for the full year of 2018 increased by 15.9% year over year to RMB84.5 billion (US$12.3 billion) from RMB72.9 billion in the prior year, primarily driven by the growth in the number of total active customers and the improvement in average revenue per customer. Gross profit for the full year of 2018 increased by 4.8% year over year to RMB17.1 billion (US$2.5 billion) from RMB16.3 billion in the prior year. Gross margin for the full year of 2018 was 20.2% as compared with 22.3% in the prior year. Income from operations for the full year of 2018 was RMB2.4 billion (US$352.1 million), as compared with RMB2.7 billion in the prior year. Operating margin for the full year of 2018 was 2.9% as compared with 3.7% in the prior year. Non-GAAP income from operations for the full year of 2018, which excludes share-based compensation expenses and amortization of intangible assets resulting from business acquisitions, was RMB3.1 billion (US$456.4 million), as compared with RMB3.7 billion in the prior year. Non-GAAP operating income margin for the full year of 2018 was 3.7 % as compared with 5.1% in the prior year. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2018 increased by 9.2% year over year to RMB2.1 billion (US$309.6 million) from RMB1.9 billion in the prior year. Net margin attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2018 was 2.5%, as compared with 2.7% in the prior year. Net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders per diluted ADS for the full year of 2018 was RMB3.12 (US$0.45), as compared with RMB3.19 in the prior year. Non-GAAP net income attributable to Vipshop's shareholders for the full year of 2018, which excludes (i) share-based compensation expenses, (ii) impairment loss in investments, (iii) amortization of 10 Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, which is defined as net cash from operating activities adding back the impact from Internet financing activities and less capital expenditures, which include purchase of property and equipment, purchase and deposits of land use rights, and purchase of other assets. 11 Impact from Internet financing activities represents net cash flow relating to the Company's financial products, which are primarily consumer financing and supplier financing that the Company provides to customers and suppliers. Attachments Original document

