Vipshop : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exchange Act

For the month of April 2019
Vipshop Holdings Limited
Appointment of New Chief Technology Officer
Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that
Dr. Bill Huang has tendered his resignation as chief technology officer of the Company due to personal reasons, and that Mr. Daniel Kao has been appointed as the new chief technology officer, effective April 15, 2019. Mr. Daniel Kao has over 20 years of experience with leading e-commerce and internet companies in the United States and China, and he served as the chief technology officer of the Company from June 2012 to October 2016.
