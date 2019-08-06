Vipshop : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after market close. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 8:00 am Eastern Time or 8:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States: +1-845-675-0437 International Toll Free: +1-866-519-4004 China Domestic: 400-6208-038 Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771 Conference ID: #9137629

The replay will be accessible through August 23, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-452-5696 International: +61-2-8199-0299 Conference ID: #9137629

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

