Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Vipshop Holdings Ltd - ADR    VIPS

VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR

(VIPS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Vipshop : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/06/2019 | 08:01am EDT

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS), a leading online discount retailer for brands in China ("Vipshop" or the "Company"), today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 after market close. The Company will hold a conference call on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at 8:00 am Eastern Time or 8:00 pm Beijing Time to discuss the financial results. Listeners may access the call by dialing the following numbers:

United States:                    

+1-845-675-0437

International Toll Free:     

+1-866-519-4004 

China Domestic:                

400-6208-038

Hong Kong:                      

+852-3018-6771

Conference ID:           

#9137629

The replay will be accessible through August 23, 2019 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:     

+1-855-452-5696  

International:                    

+61-2-8199-0299

Conference ID:           

#9137629

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will also be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.vip.com.

About Vipshop Holdings Limited

Vipshop Holdings Limited is a leading online discount retailer for brands in China. Vipshop offers high quality and popular branded products to consumers throughout China at a significant discount to retail prices. Since it was founded in August 2008, the Company has rapidly built a sizeable and growing base of customers and brand partners. For more information, please visit www.vip.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vipshop-to-announce-second-quarter-2019-financial-results-300896814.html

SOURCE Vipshop Holdings Limited


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIPSHOP HOLDINGS LTD - ADR
08:01aVIPSHOP : to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
07/10VIPSHOP : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exc..
PU
07/10VIPSHOP : Announces Strategic Acquisition of Shan Shan Outlets
PR
05/23VIPSHOP : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exc..
PU
05/22VIPSHOP : Q1 2019 Financial Results
PU
05/21VIPSHOP : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
AQ
05/14VIPSHOP : to Announce First Quarter 2019 Financial Results
PR
04/18VIPSHOP : Registration of securities of foreign private issuers pursuant to sect..
PU
04/18VIPSHOP : Filed 2018 Annual Report on Form 20-F
PR
04/15VIPSHOP : Report of foreign issuer rules 13a-16 and 15d-16 of the Securities Exc..
PU
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group