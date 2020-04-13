Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  VIQ Solutions Inc.    VQS   CA91825V4001

VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.

(VQS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

VIQ Solutions Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, April 16, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/13/2020 | 12:53pm EDT

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF) a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, after market close on Thursday April 16, 2020. VIQ will host a conference call to discuss these results the same day Thursday, April 16 at 5:00 PM ET.

Investors may listen to the call by dialing 1-833-231-8256 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-647-788-4945 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 3142997. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available on VIQ’s website at https://viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 with passcode number 3142997 beginning at 20:00 ET for thirty days.

For additional information, please contact Laura Haggard, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions, at lhaggard@viqsolutions.com

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
12:53pVIQ SOLUTIONS INC. : Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2019 Financial Results on..
BU
04/08VIQ : Announces Next Generation MobileMic Pro Dictation for Law Enforcement Lega..
AQ
04/07VIQ : Announces Next Generation MobileMic Pro™ Dictation for Law Enforceme..
BU
03/04VIQ : Announces Accelerated Expiry of Warrants
BU
02/27VIQ : Accelerates M&A Strategy with Fifth Accretive Acquisition of a Leading U.S..
BU
02/04VIQ : IIROC Trading Resumption - VQS
AQ
02/04VIQ : Accelerates M&A Strategy with Accretive Acquisition of a Leading U.S. Digi..
BU
02/04VIQ : IIROC Trading Halt - VQS
AQ
02/03VIEW FROM THE C-SUITE : Sebastien Paré, Chief Executive Officer, VIQ Solutions I..
AQ
01/21VIQ : Signs USD$1.2M Contract With Australia's Queensland Courts to Create Court..
BU
More news
Financials (CAD)
Sales 2019 36,3 M
EBIT 2019 -0,12 M
Net income 2019 -
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Capi. / Sales2019 1,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,38x
Capitalization 71,6 M
Chart VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
VIQ Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 3,00  CAD
Last Close Price 4,02  CAD
Spread / Highest target -25,4%
Spread / Average Target -25,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,4%
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastien Paré President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry D. Taylor Chairman
Susan Sumner Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Gilles-André Morin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.84.40%51
MICROSOFT CORPORATION4.72%1 256 063
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.83.00%34 738
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC14.63%33 857
SEA LIMITED12.06%20 878
SYNOPSYS INC.-1.88%20 518
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group