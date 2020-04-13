VIQ Solutions Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter, Full Year 2019 Financial Results on Thursday, April 16, 2020

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF) a global provider of secure, AI-driven, digital voice and video capture technology and transcription services, will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019, after market close on Thursday April 16, 2020. VIQ will host a conference call to discuss these results the same day Thursday, April 16 at 5:00 PM ET.

Investors may listen to the call by dialing 1-833-231-8256 (U.S. toll-free) or 1-647-788-4945 (international) to be connected to the call by an operator using conference ID number 3142997. Participants should dial in at least 10 minutes prior to the start of the call.

A replay of the call will be available on VIQ’s website at https://viqsolutions.com/investors or by dialing 1-855-859-2056 with passcode number 3142997 beginning at 20:00 ET for thirty days.

For additional information, please contact Laura Haggard, Chief Marketing Officer, VIQ Solutions, at lhaggard@viqsolutions.com

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.

