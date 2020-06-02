Log in
VIQ : to Present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit

06/02/2020 | 03:29pm EDT

VIQ Solutions Inc. (“VIQ” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture Exchange: VQS and OTCQX Markets: VQSLF), a global provider of secure, artificial intelligence (AI), driven, digital voice and video capture technology and services, announced today that management will present at the June 2020 Virtual Investor Summit on June 9 -12, 2020.

Sebastien Paré, President & CEO of VIQ Solutions will host virtual one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference and is scheduled to present as follows:

Virtual Investor Summit
Date: Tuesday, June 9, 2020
Time: 3:20PM Eastern Time (12:20 PM Pacific time)
Webcast: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2038/35145

To request complimentary investor registration and virtual-one-on meetings, please visit the Investor Summit registration page at: https://virtual-summer-summit.events.issuerdirect.com/signup

For more information about VIQ, please visit viqsolutions.com.

About VIQ Solutions Inc.

VIQ Solutions is a global expert in video capture software and audio recording with voice-to-text capabilities. VIQ provides a cyber-secure AI technology and service platform to law enforcement, immigration, medical, legal, insurance, courts, and transcription service providers, enabling them to unlock the value of their enterprise digital media and streamline their document-creation workflow, using artificial intelligence tools for measurable business gains.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials
Sales 2020 51,1 M 37,7 M 37,7 M
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 54,7 M 40,5 M 40,4 M
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,07x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 47,3%
Chart VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.
Duration : Period :
VIQ Solutions Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00 CAD
Last Close Price 2,99 CAD
Spread / Highest target 33,8%
Spread / Average Target 33,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 33,8%
Managers
NameTitle
Sebastien Paré President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Larry D. Taylor Chairman
Susan Sumner Chief Operating Officer
Alexander Edwards Chief Financial Officer
Gilles-André Morin Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIQ SOLUTIONS INC.37.16%40
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.94%1 386 480
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.200.04%57 561
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC56.49%46 486
SEA LIMITED105.05%38 437
SPLUNK INC.24.56%29 633
