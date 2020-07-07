Log in
Vir Biotechnology Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

07/07/2020 | 10:25pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 7,142,857 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $42.00 per share. The gross proceeds to Vir from the offering before deducting the underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $300.0 million. The offering is expected to close on July 10, 2020, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Vir has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,071,428 additional shares of its common stock.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Securities, Cowen and Barclays are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Needham & Company is acting as lead-manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on July 7, 2020. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus related to the offering may be obtained, when available, from Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, by telephone at (866) 471-2526, or by email at prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com; BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com, or by telephone at (833) 297-2926; or Barclays Capital Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (888) 603-5847, or by email at Barclaysprospectus@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or other jurisdiction.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis.  

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,”  “candidate,” “continuing,” “developing” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding, among other things, the timing, size and completion of the public offering. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, market risks and uncertainties and the satisfaction of customary closing conditions for an offering of securities. These and other risks and uncertainties are described in Vir’s filings with the SEC, including in the risk factors included in Exhibit 99.2 to its Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the SEC on July 6, 2020. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.

Contact:

Investors
Neera Ravindran, M.D.
VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
nravindran@vir.bio
+1-415-506-5256

Media
Julie Normart
W2O Group
jnormart@w2ogroup.com
+1-559-974-3245

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
