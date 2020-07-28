Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Vir Biotechnology, Inc.    VIR

VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.

(VIR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 11, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/28/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.

The update will be provided via a press release after market close, and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis.

Contact:

Investors
Neera Ravindran, M.D.
VP, Head of Investor Relations & Strategic Communications
nravindran@vir.bio
+1-415-506-5256

Media
Julie Normart
W2O Group
jnormart@w2ogroup.com
+1-559-974-3245

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Toute l'actualité sur VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
04:02pVir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Second Quarter 2020 ..
GL
07/10Vir Biotechnology Appoints Elliott Sigal, M.D., Ph.D. to Board of Directors
GL
07/10Vir Biotechnology Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Fu..
GL
07/07Vir Biotechnology Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
07/06Vir Biotechnology Announces Proposed Public Offering of Common Stock
GL
07/06VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Other Event..
AQ
06/19VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Even..
AQ
06/15VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form 8-K)
AQ
05/29VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial ..
AQ
05/29Vir Biotechnology and Biogen Execute Agreement to Manufacture SARS-CoV-2 Anti..
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 17,0 M - -
Net income 2020 -290 M - -
Net cash 2020 402 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -18,6x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 021 M 6 021 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 331x
Nbr of Employees 237
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Vir Biotechnology, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 32,50 $
Last Close Price 47,74 $
Spread / Highest target -7,83%
Spread / Average Target -31,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -64,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George A. Scangos President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Vicki L. Sato Non-Executive Chairman
Howard Horn CFO, Secretary & Principal Accounting Officer
Michael E. Kamarck Chief Technology Officer
Phil Pang Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIR BIOTECHNOLOGY, INC.279.64%6 021
LONZA GROUP59.80%45 562
CELLTRION, INC.75.14%35 430
MODERNA, INC.308.54%31 071
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.5.03%31 039
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.49.97%29 663
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group