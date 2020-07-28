Vir Biotechnology to Provide Corporate Update and Report Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 11, 2020

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR), a clinical-stage immunology company focused on treating and preventing serious infectious diseases, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 on Tuesday, August 11, 2020.



The update will be provided via a press release after market close, and will be accessible under Press Releases in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis B virus, influenza A, SARS-CoV-2, human immunodeficiency virus and tuberculosis.

