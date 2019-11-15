Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Virbac    VIRP   FR0000031577

VIRBAC

(VIRP)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Virbac : quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 09:00am EST

Virbac : availability of the quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019

 Public release – November 15, 2019


The quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019 is available:

• on our website: corporate.virbac.com under the section Investors – Financial reports – 2019;
• or on request, under legal and regulatory conditions.


In accordance with the terms implemented by the French financial markets authority (AMF), this document presents:

• significant operations and events of the period;
• a description of the group financial standing;
• the breakdown of revenue by business segment.


Virbac: NYSE Euronext - compartment A - ISIN code: FR0000031577/SYMBOL: VIRP
Corporate finance: +33 4 92 08 71 32 - finances@virbac.com - corporate.virbac.com

Attachment

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIRBAC
09:00aVIRBAC : quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019
GL
09:00aVIRBAC : quarterly financial information as of September 30, 2019
GL
10/11VIRBAC : solid +8.4% growth in revenue at constant exchange rates at the end of ..
GL
10/11VIRBAC : 3rd quarter earnings
CO
09/16VIRBAC : Half-yearly financial report 2019
GL
09/16VIRBAC : operating profit on the rise in the first half of 2019
GL
09/16VIRBAC : Half-year results
CO
09/06VIRBAC : Declaration of the number of share and voting right July 2019
GL
08/09VETERINARY VACCINE MARKET IS EXPECTE : Elanco, Merck, Hester Biosciences, MVP La..
AQ
07/16VIRBAC : 2019 first half-year revenue grew by +6.6% at constant exchange rates
GL
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 940 M
EBIT 2019 104 M
Net income 2019 51,1 M
Debt 2019 382 M
Yield 2019 0,85%
P/E ratio 2019 35,0x
P/E ratio 2020 25,2x
EV / Sales2019 2,31x
EV / Sales2020 2,13x
Capitalization 1 787 M
Chart VIRBAC
Duration : Period :
Virbac Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRBAC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 235,50  €
Last Close Price 212,00  €
Spread / Highest target 17,0%
Spread / Average Target 11,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 8,02%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Sébastien Huron Chairman-Management Board
Marie-Hélène Dick-Madelpuech Chairman-Supervisory Board
Habib Ramdani Chief Financial Officer
Philippe Gaston Henri Capron Independent Director-Supervisory Board
Pierre Madelpuech Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRBAC86.29%1 968
ZOETIS35.90%55 370
ELANCO ANIMAL HEALTH INCORPORATED-19.79%9 433
DECHRA PHARMACEUTICALS34.30%3 669
JINYU BIO-TECHNOLOGY CO., LTD.49.34%3 355
PULIKE BIOLOGICAL ENGINEERING, INC.72.06%931
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group