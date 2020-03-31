Virco Provides Update on Current Impact of COVID-19

TORRANCE, Calif., March 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virco Mfg. Corporation (NASDAQ VIRC) issued the following press release to update shareholders and the public on its response to the COVID -19 pandemic:



In accordance with State of California and local orders that include guidance on the definition and responsibilities of “essential businesses,” Virco Mfg. Corporation has re-opened its Torrance, California facility in order to provide service to public school customers in western states that have decided it is safer and in the best interest of both students and district employees to take delivery of school furniture immediately, while classes are not in session.

The Company will be operating its Torrance manufacturing and distribution facility on a voluntary basis to give employees the flexibility to remain at home with children who are out of school or for other personal reasons as they deem necessary. Office employees and others who can work from home will continue to do so. Additional measures are being taken to insure adequate social distancing among employees performing essential on-site operations. Management estimates that the Torrance facility will be staffed at approximately 50% of its normal level during the next few weeks.

The Company’s Conway, Arkansas facility will continue operating at full capacity to support the many school districts in the eastern 2/3 of the country that are still taking delivery of school furniture in anticipation of re-starting classes within a few weeks or months. As with schools in western states, many districts serviced by the Company’s Conway facility have determined it is safer to accept deliveries while students and credentialed employees are not on campus. As with the Torrance facility, additional social distancing and sanitation protocols are in force at Conway and have been for the past few weeks.

As previously reported, business activity continues at approximately the same rate as last year, confirming that facility preparations at many school districts are ongoing, despite temporary suspensions of classroom instruction. Although it is too early to be certain, very recent upticks in the Company’s deliveries and incoming orders suggest a possible early start to this year’s summer delivery season, as school districts adopt individual strategies to be fully prepared for the start of next year’s school term. The dates of next year’s term may be adjusted either forward or backward to compensate for lost days of instruction. Management believes the Company is well positioned, with its flexible U.S. factories and strong financial condition, to respond supportively as public schools navigate this uncertain terrain.

The Company will provide further updates on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic as this situation continues to develop.

