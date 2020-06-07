Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Virgin Australia Holdings Limited    VAH   AU000000VAH4

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VAH)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Australian Stock Exchange - 04/09
0.086 AUD   +6.17%
04:16aAustralia extends support to airlines for domestic flights
RE
06/05Australia shakes up foreign investment laws for national security
RE
06/05Deals that may be affected by Australia's foreign M&A crackdown
RE
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/07/2020 | 04:16am EDT

By Lidia Kelly

The Australian government said on Sunday it will continue to underwrite domestic flights through September, extending its aid for airlines such as Qantas Airways Ltd and Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister Michael McCormack said the initial backing, due to expire on Monday, will be extended to cover shortfalls in operating flights on top domestic routes, even as airlines start to rebuild crushed capacity.

Australia has barred its citizens from almost all outbound travel in order to stop the spread of the new coronavirus.

"The Australian government is doing everything possible to ensure the aviation industry is sustained throughout the pandemic so that it can rebound on the other side," McCormack said in a statement.

With border closures and social distancing since March, Australia has avoided the high infections and casualties of many nations, reporting 102 deaths and 7,255 infections so far.

Qantas has grounded 220 planes and halted all international flights, except government repatriation charters and cargo flights.

On Thursday, Qantas said it would triple domestic capacity to 15% of normal levels by the end of the month, with the potential to rise to 40% in July if state border restrictions ease.

Virgin became the country's first big coronavirus-related collapse, entering administration in April. It is for sale, and binding offers are due on Friday.

McCormack would not say how much the extended assistance would cost but said the government's backing for the industry has exceeded AUD1.2 billion (663.35 million pounds).

The government will also extend financial support for regional airlines to ensure regional continue to receive essential air services from Sept. 30 to Dec. 31, he said.

(Reporting by Lidia Kelly; Editing by William)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIZENS, INC. 2.93% 5.97 Delayed Quote.-14.07%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 3.12% 4.63 End-of-day quote.-34.88%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.-42.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS
04:16aAustralia extends support to airlines for domestic flights
RE
06/05Australia shakes up foreign investment laws for national security
RE
06/05Deals that may be affected by Australia's foreign M&A crackdown
RE
06/03VIRGIN AUSTRALIA : bidders get 10-day extension for final offers, source says
RE
06/02Virgin Australia administrator picks Bain, Cyrus as final bidders
RE
05/31VIRGIN AUSTRALIA : collapses under coronavirus strain
AQ
05/29VIRGIN AUSTRALIA : administrator to shortlist two bidders early next week
RE
05/28QANTAS AIRWAYS : Month in review – Workplace culture matters
AQ
05/26LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
RE
05/26LATAM becomes largest airline driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 485 M 3 123 M 3 123 M
Net income 2020 -533 M -371 M -371 M
Net Debt 2020 3 710 M 2 583 M 2 583 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 726 M 507 M 506 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 10 620
Free-Float 8,34%
Chart VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Virgin Australia Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,06 AUD
Last Close Price 0,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target -18,6%
Spread / Average Target -30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Darren Scurrah CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Elizabeth Blomfield Bryan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Aggs Chief Operating Officer
Keith Neate Chief Financial Officer
Meng Hung Tan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.67%507
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-41.59%21 698
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-11.62%15 844
AIR CHINA LIMITED-31.61%13 283
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-51.86%12 316
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED-22.55%9 175
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group