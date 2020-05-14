Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Virgin Australia Holdings Limited    VAH   AU000000VAH4

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VAH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Australians warned worse still to come after job losses hit record high

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/14/2020 | 01:03am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Sydney

By Colin Packham

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned citizens to brace for more bad news as data released on Thursday showed the country's monthly job losses rose to a record high because of coronavirus lockdown measures.

The unprecedented employment data provided a stark illustration of the pandemic's effect on the national economy, which had experienced an unbroken run of growth for more than two decades.

Compounding concerns about the economic hit is a diplomatic spat with China, Australia's largest trading partner, sparked by Morrison's call for an international inquiry into the origins of the new coronavirus.

"This is a tough day for Australia, a very tough day," Prime Minister Scott Morrison said in a televised media briefing. "Terribly shocking, although not unexpected."

The Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed 594,300 jobs were lost in April, the largest fall on record, underscoring Morrison's decision to slowly begin reopening the country. The unemployment rate shot up to 6.2%, the highest since September 2015, from 5.2% in March.

Graphic: Australia's Unemployment Rate Forecast in April - https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/jbyprjdlzpe/Australia%20April%20Unemployment%20Final.PNG

That was lower than the 8.3% forecast by economists in a Reuters poll, largely due to a significant decline in the number of people looking for work, including some people who are receiving an emergency "jobseeker" payment from the government.

If those people were included, the statistics office said, the unemployment rate would spike to 9.6%, the highest since 1997.

"The terms 'unprecedented' and 'extraordinary' are used regularly to describe the effects of COVID-19 on the economy but when discussing the impact on the job market, the terms are appropriate," said Craig James, chief economist at the Commonwealth Bank of Australia.

Australia imposed strict social distancing measures in March to tackle the pandemic, closing its borders to all non-citizens and ordering people to stay home unless on essential business. Pubs, sports centres, libraries and other public buildings were closed while cafes and restaurants were restricted to takeaway services.

Many shops and other businesses not explicitly ordered to close did so anyway in response to a drop in demand as people stayed home.

Officials have credited the lockdown measures with constraining the spread of the virus. Australia has recorded about 7,000 COVID-19 cases, including 98 deaths, significantly below the levels reported in North America and Europe.

New South Wales and Victoria, Australia's two most populous states, on Thursday reported just 13 new cases between them, including infections linked to an outbreak at a meat factory and a McDonald's Corp restaurant.

CHINA SPAT

Morrison on Thursday stressed the need to move ahead with his government's three-step plan to remove all social distancing restrictions by July, a program that Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has said would increase gross domestic product by A$9.4 billion each month..

Reopening the economy has been partly overshadowed, however, by a row with China, which took around 38% of all Australia's exports last year, over Australia's push for the coronavirus inquiry.

China earlier this week suspended the export licences of several of Australia's largest beef processors and proposed tariffs of 80% on Australian barley shipments, actions viewed as retaliatory following a warning by Chinese ambassador to Australia Cheng Jingye that Chinese consumers could boycott Australian products.

Australian Trade Minister Simon Birmingham has tried to smooth the waters, saying the beef ban was linked to labelling issues while the barley tariffs were related to an anti-dumping case, but acknowledged on Thursday that his Chinese counterpart had not responded to requests for a meeting.

Back home, the rescue of Virgin Australia, the country's second largest airline, became a political issue as Queensland's state government outed itself as one of the 19 potential bidders for the struggling carrier. Virgin entered voluntary administration in April and indicative offers for the company are due on Friday.

(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Jane Wardell)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS
01:03aAustralians warned worse still to come after job losses hit record high
RE
05/09TGIF : Federal Court discretion and flexibility supports Virgin administrators d..
AQ
05/07THE SHIFT WE NEEDED : The fight to save Virgin already changing corporate rescue..
AQ
05/07Singapore Airlines to report fourth-quarter loss on fuel hedges
RE
05/07No-frills tycoon Franke says low air fares no panacea for COVID-19 crisis
RE
05/04Qantas secures more funding to wait out coronavirus crisis; shares rise
RE
04/30VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HAS 20 POTENTIAL BU : administrators
RE
04/26Virgin Atlantic says still talking with UK government on coronavirus funds
RE
04/25Virgin Atlantic says still talking with UK government on coronavirus funds
RE
04/24VIRGIN AUSTRALIA SEEKS AIRCRAFT WAIV : administrator
RE
More news
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 4 485 M
EBIT 2020 -203 M
Net income 2020 -533 M
Debt 2020 3 710 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,37x
P/E ratio 2021 -4,20x
EV / Sales2020 0,99x
EV / Sales2021 1,03x
Capitalization 726 M
Chart VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Virgin Australia Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,05  AUD
Last Close Price 0,09  AUD
Spread / Highest target -18,6%
Spread / Average Target -42,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Darren Scurrah CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Elizabeth Blomfield Bryan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Aggs Chief Operating Officer
Keith Neate Chief Financial Officer
Meng Hung Tan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED4.88%470
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-64.04%13 359
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.57%12 643
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-37.91%10 689
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-2.44%8 984
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.24%8 598
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group