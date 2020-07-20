Virgin Australia : Bondholders back in for Virgin Australia after administrator selects rival Bain deal

* Proposal "substantially same" as one given last month
SYDNEY, July 20 (Reuters) - Bondholders in Virgin Australia
Holdings Ltd, in administration since April, on Monday
submitted an updated proposal to take over the struggling
company that rivals the approach from Bain Capital selected by
administrator Deloitte.
The new proposal from bondholders Broad Peak Investment
Advisers and Tor Investment Management is "substantially the
same" as a recapitalisation pitch for Australia's second-biggest
airline they lodged last month, a spokesman said in a statement.
The spokesman said the bondholders were seeking to work
cooperatively and constructively with Deloitte to receive access
to stakeholders and information ahead of an Aug. 26 meeting at
which a deal for the future running of the company is to be
finalised.
Deloitte told creditors on July 17 it had selected the Bain
proposal for a deed of company arrangement because it provided
certainty over a transaction being completed, immediate funding
for the business and resulted in the best outcome for company
creditors, including employees, as a whole.
Virgin Australia entered voluntary administration in April
owing A$7 billion ($4.89 billion) to creditors, having been
struggling financially even before the coronavirus pandemic
slammed the travel and airline industries.
According to a court submission, the original proposal by
Broad Peak and Tor - which hold around A$300 million of the
airline's A$2 billion of unsecured bonds - involved interim
funding to allow Virgin to continue operating.
It also provided for the conversion of noteholders' and
certain other unsecured creditors' debts into equity worth
around 69 cents on the dollar, with an option for creditors to
sell their shares for cash.
A Deloitte spokesman said on Monday that a proposal had been
received and his firm had no further comment.
Deloitte told creditors on July 17 would issue a report to
creditors on Aug. 19, ahead of a vote on the proposed
arrangement with Bain on Aug. 26.
The bondholder proposal could also be presented at the same
meeting, a lawyer representing the bondholders said at a court
hearing this month.
($1 = 1.4312 Australian dollars)
