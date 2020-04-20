Log in
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VAH)
News 
News

Virgin Australia : Branson Says Will Borrow Against His Private Island to Help Businesses

04/20/2020 | 02:04pm EDT

By Benjamin Katz

LONDON--Richard Branson, the British billionaire who founded the Virgin brand of travel companies, said he will raise as much money as possible against his private island home in the British Virgin Islands to inject cash into businesses struggling with the fallout of the new coronavirus pandemic.

Mr. Branson appealed in a blog post for the U.K. and Australian governments to provide loans for his airlines, Virgin Atlantic, which is part-owned by Delta Air Lines Inc., and Virgin Australia. He said both will need state support in order to survive the crisis.

Virgin-branded companies employ more than 70,000 people in 35 countries and operate in industries that have been among the hardest hit by the virus. Apart from airlines, those sectors include cruise ships and hotels. Mr. Branson bought Necker Island when he was 29 and has since established it as his primary residence.

"Over the five decades I have been in business, this is the most challenging time we have ever faced," Mr. Branson said in the post. "The challenge right now is that there is no money coming in and lots going out."

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DELTA AIR LINES, INC. -2.74% 23.5999 Delayed Quote.-58.50%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.4.88%
Financials (AUD)
Sales 2020 4 766 M
EBIT 2020 -128 M
Net income 2020 -592 M
Debt 2020 4 073 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -1,41x
P/E ratio 2021 -2,85x
EV / Sales2020 1,01x
EV / Sales2021 1,16x
Capitalization 726 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,06  AUD
Last Close Price 0,09  AUD
Spread / Highest target 39,5%
Spread / Average Target -28,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -65,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Darren Scurrah CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Elizabeth Blomfield Bryan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Aggs Chief Operating Officer
Keith Neate Chief Financial Officer
Meng Hung Tan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED4.88%461
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-58.50%15 472
AIR CHINA LIMITED0.38%12 714
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-31.24%11 851
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-0.72%9 823
CHINA EASTERN AIRLINES CORPORATION LIMITED0.00%8 717
