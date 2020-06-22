Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  Virgin Australia Holdings Limited    VAH   AU000000VAH4

VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED

(VAH)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virgin Australia administrator receives final offers from Bain, Cyrus

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/22/2020 | 12:32am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Aircraft from Australia's second largest airline, Virgin Australia, sit on the tarmac at the domestic terminal of Sydney Airport

By Paulina Duran and Jamie Freed

Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd's administrator said on Monday that it had received final offers for Australia's second-biggest airline from Bain Capital and Cyrus Capital Partners and that it hoped to select a preferred bidder by June 30.

Bondholders are working on a revival plan for the airline involving a debt-to-equity swap if they are not satisfied with the bid the administrator chooses, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

Virgin, which competes against larger rival Qantas Airways Ltd, entered voluntary administration in April and owes nearly A$7 billion (£3.8 billion) to creditors.

Bain and Cyrus have both proposed to operate the airline as a smaller, single-branded domestic and short-haul international carrier with growth potential, administrator Vaughan Strawbridge of Deloitte said in a statement. Australia's Foreign Investment Review Board has approved both bids, he said.

A Cyrus spokesman said the firm had committed to keeping the airline's headquarters in Brisbane and backing the existing management team. Bain declined to comment.

The airline owes about A$2 billion total to 6,500 unsecured bondholders, the second-most numerous creditor group behind employees that will vote on a deal at a meeting in August.

The bondholders are preparing the backup plan to help avoid liquidation if the administrator's preferred offer is not acceptable, the person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on condition of anonymity.

The threat of a rival plan could also make the bidders and Deloitte more attuned to their interests.

Although not all of the details have been worked out, the bondholders want the debt-to-equity swap to happen soon, ahead of a later sale once coronavirus-related volatility in the airline industry subsides, the person said.

Virgin bondholders include FIIG Securities, Northern Trust Asset Management, Sargon CT and The Bank of New York Mellon, which are members of the administrator's committee of inspection.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran and Jamie Freed. Editing by Gerry Doyle)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORPORATION (THE) 1.55% 39.23 Delayed Quote.-22.05%
NORTHERN TRUST CORPORATION 0.05% 82.66 Delayed Quote.-22.20%
QANTAS AIRWAYS LIMITED 0.46% 4.37 End-of-day quote.-38.54%
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED 6.17% 0.086 End-of-day quote.-42.67%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS
12:32aVirgin Australia administrator receives final offers from Bain, Cyrus
RE
06/18QANTAS AIRWAYS : Australia's competition regulator to monitor domestic airfares,..
RE
06/15VIRGIN AUSTRALIA : to increase domestic flights
AQ
06/11QANTAS AIRWAYS : Month in review – Workplace culture matters
AQ
06/10Virgin Australia to double domestic flight capacity by early July
RE
06/08Deals that may be affected by Australia's foreign M&A crackdown
RE
06/07Australia extends support to airlines for domestic flights
RE
06/05Australia shakes up foreign investment laws for national security
RE
06/03Virgin Australia bidders get 10-day extension for final offers, source says
RE
06/02Virgin Australia administrator picks Bain, Cyrus as final bidders
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 4 485 M 3 075 M 3 075 M
Net income 2020 -533 M -365 M -365 M
Net Debt 2020 3 710 M 2 544 M 2 544 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,37x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 726 M 498 M 498 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Nbr of Employees 10 620
Free-Float 8,34%
Chart VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Virgin Australia Holdings Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 0,06 AUD
Last Close Price 0,09 AUD
Spread / Highest target -18,6%
Spread / Average Target -30,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Paul Darren Scurrah CEO, Executive Director & Managing Director
Elizabeth Blomfield Bryan Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Stuart Aggs Chief Operating Officer
Keith Neate Chief Financial Officer
Meng Hung Tan Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRGIN AUSTRALIA HOLDINGS LIMITED-42.67%498
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-49.54%18 745
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-21.39%13 938
AIR CHINA LIMITED-37.04%12 400
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-58.18%10 700
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-29.96%10 154
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group