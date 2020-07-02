Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc.    SPCE

VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.

(SPCE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Virgin Galactic : Announces Date for World's First Virtual Reveal of Spaceship Cabin Design

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/02/2020 | 06:46am EDT

Public Live-Streaming of Major Milestone Celebration Set for July 28, 2020

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE) (“Virgin Galactic” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated aerospace company, today announced that SpaceShipTwo’s cabin interior design reveal will take place on July 28, 2020. The virtual event will be streamed live on YouTube. In celebration of this milestone, the Company will also be announcing plans to bring immersive experiences of Virgin Galactic’s spaceflight and cabin interior to aspiring astronauts around the world.

The unveiling of the spaceship cabin design marks the latest milestone towards Virgin Galactic’s operational readiness and will accentuate the Company’s focus on using inspired and bold design to transform the entire customer journey. While the cabin interior has been created to integrate seamlessly with every step of that journey, it is also the design centerpiece, providing safety without distraction, quietly absorbing periods of sensory intensity and offering each astronaut a level of intimacy required for personal discovery and transformation.

The live-streamed unveiling will feature a virtual walkthrough of the cabin, curated by the multi-disciplinary team which has striven to ensure that every detail of its design works to provide an unparalleled and safe consumer experience.

As a part of Virgin Galactic’s mission to democratize space, and in response to current restrictions on travel and live gatherings, the Company has developed and will be releasing new, cutting edge digital platforms. These will provide users with an opportunity for detailed and immersive exploration of the cabin interior and other elements of the Virgin Galactic spaceflight experience from the comfort and security of their homes. Further details will be announced in the lead-up to the July 28 unveiling event.

George Whitesides, CEO of Virgin Galactic, said: “One of the defining hallmarks of the Virgin brand has been experience-enhancing, pioneering design. Virgin Galactic has striven to remain faithful to that tradition by developing elegant, experience-focused vehicles for the space launch system, and choosing landmark architecture for our operational headquarters at Spaceport America, New Mexico. We now look forward to revealing our spaceship cabin design, which is progressive, beautiful and functional. We are particularly delighted that, under current restrictions, we have been able to create an experience that we will be able to share with the millions of people around the world who dream of travelling to space.”

Throughout the history of human spaceflight, the primary objectives of cabin design have been functionality and safety. The Virgin Galactic spaceship cabin has taken these design prerequisites and overlaid them with touches and features specifically created to elevate the experience of space for a new generation of private astronauts.

To set a reminder to watch the reveal of cabin interior design live, please follow the link:

YOUTUBE LIVE LINK

You can download all press materials including images and broll from the Virgin Galactic Press FTP.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic is a vertically-integrated aerospace company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. Using its proprietary and reusable technologies and supported by a distinctive, Virgin-branded customer experience, it is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique, multi-day, transformative experience. This culminates in a spaceflight that includes views of Earth from space and several minutes of weightlessness that will launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company believe that one of the most exciting and significant opportunities of our time lies in the commercial exploration of space and the development of technology that will change the way we travel across the globe in the future. Together we are opening access to space to change the world for good.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws with respect to Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (the “Company”), including statements regarding the Company’s spaceflight systems, markets and expected performance. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by words such as “believe,” “project,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “estimate,” “intend,” “strategy,” “future,” “opportunity,” “plan,” “may,” “should,” “will,” “would,” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are predictions, projections and other statements about future events that are based on current expectations and assumptions and, as a result, are subject to risks and uncertainties. Many factors could cause actual future events to differ materially from the forward-looking statements in this presentation, including but not limited to the factors, risks and uncertainties regarding the Company’s business described in the documents filed by the Company from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). These filings identify and address other important risks and uncertainties that could cause the Company’s actual events and results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and, except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS,
06:46aVIRGIN GALACTIC : Announces Date for World's First Virtual Reveal of Spaceship C..
BU
06/29VIRGIN GALACTIC : Announces Date of Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Co..
BU
06/26VIRGIN GALACTIC : Thinking about trading options or stock in Axsome Therapeutics..
PR
06/26VIRGIN GALACTIC : SpaceShipTwo completes second flight from Spaceport America
AQ
06/25VIRGIN GALACTIC : marks second glide flight over New Mexico
AQ
06/25VIRGIN GALACTIC : SpaceShipTwo Completes Second Flight from Spaceport America
BU
06/25VIRGIN GALACTIC FLIGHT TEST PROGRAM : SpaceShipTwo Preparing for Second Test Fl..
BU
06/24VIRGIN GALACTIC : Atlantic and Unite fly crucial medical supplies into Africa
AQ
06/23VIRGIN GALACTIC : partners with NASA for Private Orbital Spaceflight to the Inte..
AQ
06/22Virgin Galactic, NASA to develop program for private missions to space statio..
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 4,42 M - -
Net income 2020 -208 M - -
Net cash 2020 245 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 -16,5x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 3 514 M 3 514 M -
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 740x
Nbr of Employees 721
Free-Float 50,7%
Chart VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 23,00 $
Last Close Price 16,70 $
Spread / Highest target 43,7%
Spread / Average Target 37,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 31,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
George T. Whitesides President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Chamath Palihapitiya Chairman
Enrico Palermo Chief Operating Officer
Jonathan Campagna Chief Financial Officer
Wanda M. Austin Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS, INC.44.59%3 514
INVESTOR AB (PUBL)-3.42%40 463
CK HUTCHISON HOLDINGS LIMITED-32.97%24 777
HAL TRUST-12.50%11 835
KOC HOLDING AS--.--%6 482
LIFCO AB (PUBL)4.81%5 859
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group