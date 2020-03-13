Virgin Galactic : Announces Redemption of Public Warrants

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPCE; SPCE.WS; SPCE.U) (“Virgin Galactic” or “the Company”), a vertically integrated aerospace company, today announced that the Company will redeem all of its outstanding warrants (the “Public Warrants”) to purchase shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Common Stock”), that were issued under the Warrant Agreement , dated September 13, 2017 (the “Warrant Agreement”), by and between the Company and Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, as warrant agent (the “Warrant Agent”), as part of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering (the “IPO”), for a redemption price of $0.01 per Public Warrant (the “Redemption Price”), that remain outstanding at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on April 13, 2020 (the “Redemption Date”). Warrants to purchase Common Stock that were issued under the Warrant Agreement in a private placement simultaneously with the IPO and still held by the initial holders thereof or their permitted transferees are not subject to this redemption.

Under the terms of the Warrant Agreement, the Company is entitled to redeem all of the outstanding Public Warrants if the last sales price of the Common Stock is at least $18.00 per share on each of twenty trading days within any thirty-day trading period ending on the third trading day prior to the date on which a notice of redemption is given. At the direction of the Company, the Warrant Agent has delivered a notice of redemption to each of the registered holders of the outstanding Public Warrants.

In addition, in accordance with the Warrant Agreement, the Company’s board of directors has elected to require that, upon delivery of the notice of redemption, all Public Warrants are to be exercised only on a “cashless basis.” Accordingly, holders may no longer exercise Public Warrants and receive Common Stock in exchange for payment in cash of the $11.50 per warrant exercise price. Instead, a holder exercising a Public Warrant will be deemed to pay the $11.50 per warrant exercise price by the surrender of 0.4927 of a share of Common Stock (such fraction determined as described below) that such holder would have been entitled to receive upon a cash exercise of a Public Warrant. Accordingly, by virtue of the cashless exercise of the Public Warrants, exercising warrant holders will receive 0.5073 of a share of Common Stock for each Public Warrant surrendered for exercise. Any Public Warrants (including Public Warrants that are included in outstanding units) that remain unexercised at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date will be delisted, void and no longer exercisable, and the holders will have no rights with respect to those Public Warrants, except to receive the Redemption Price (or as otherwise described in the redemption notice for holders who hold their Public Warrants in “street name”).

The number of shares of Common Stock that each exercising warrant holder will receive by virtue of the cashless exercise (instead of paying the $11.50 per Public Warrant cash exercise price) was calculated in accordance with the terms of the Warrant Agreement and is equal to the quotient obtained by dividing (x) the product of the number of shares underlying the Public Warrants held by such warrant holder, multiplied by the difference between $23.34, the average last sale price of the Common Stock for the ten trading days ending on March 10, 2020, the third trading day prior to the date of the redemption notice (the “Fair Market Value”) and $11.50, by (y) the Fair Market Value. If any holder of Public Warrants would, after taking into account all of such holder’s Public Warrants exercised at one time, be entitled to receive a fractional interest in a share of Common Stock, the number of shares the holder will be entitled to receive will be rounded down to the nearest whole number of shares.

At 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date, the Company’s outstanding units (the “Units”) will be mandatorily separated into their component parts – one share of Common Stock and one-third of one Public Warrant – and the Public Warrants and Units will cease trading. As a result, at 5:00 p.m. New York City time on the Redemption Date, each Unit holder’s account, in lieu of Units, will reflect ownership of the number of shares of Common Stock underlying such holder’s Units.

Questions concerning redemption and exercise of the Public Warrants can be directed to Continental Stock Transfer & Trust Company, 1 State Street, 30th Floor, New York, New York 10004, Attention: Compliance Department, telephone number (212) 509-4000.

No Offer or Solicitation

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of any of the Company’s securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

About Virgin Galactic Holdings

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. is a vertically integrated aerospace company, pioneering human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers, as well as a manufacturer of advanced air and space vehicles. Using its proprietary and reusable technologies and supported by a distinctive, Virgin-branded customer experience, it is developing a spaceflight system designed to offer customers a unique, multi-day, transformative experience. This culminates in a spaceflight that includes views of Earth from space and several minutes of weightlessness that will launch from Spaceport America, New Mexico. Virgin Galactic and The Spaceship Company believe that one of the most exciting and significant opportunities of our time lies in the commercial exploration of space and the development of technology that will change the way we travel across the globe in the future. Together we are opening access to space to change the world for good.

