Virgin Money UK : Form 8.3 - VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC

FORM 8.3

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY

A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE

Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser: Barclays PLC. (b) Owner or controller of interest and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose VIRGIN MONEY HOLDINGS (UK) PLC relevant securities this form relates: (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 04 October 2018 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making YES: disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer? CYBG PLC

2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security: 0.01p ordinary Interests Short Positions Number (%) Number (%) (1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled: 13,343,999 2.99% 303,626 0.07% (2) Cash-settled derivatives: 170,149 0.04% 12,086,668 2.71% (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell: 0 0.00% 0 0.00% TOTAL: 13,514,148 3.03% 12,390,294 2.78%

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant Purchase/sale Number of Price per unit security securities 0.01p ordinary Purchase 161 3.7780 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 353 3.7895 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 353 3.7890 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 456 3.8520 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 517 3.8050 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 644 3.8400 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 824 3.8200 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 824 3.7870 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 824 3.7730 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 824 3.8530 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 824 3.8040 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 825 3.7950 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 825 3.7880 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 826 3.8570 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 829 3.8410 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 835 3.7995 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 836 3.7990 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 842 3.8010 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 847 3.7580 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 849 3.7930 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 854 3.7970 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 876 3.8420 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 895 3.8490 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 907 3.8000 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 934 3.7770 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 936 3.8680 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 1,648 3.7980 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 1,648 3.7850 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 1,649 3.7940 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 1,759 3.8540 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 1,806 3.8440 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 2,882 3.8405 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 4,745 3.8458 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 7,189 3.7774 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 8,729 3.7793 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 11,565 3.8171 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 40,654 3.7922 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 62,173 3.8038 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 91,586 3.8161 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 100,000 3.7486 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 130,746 3.8148 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 254,133 3.8175 GBP 0.01p ordinary Purchase 1,300,000 3.7651 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 308 3.8598 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 353 3.7895 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 353 3.7890 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 456 3.8520 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 657 3.8646 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 824 3.7730 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 824 3.8040 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 824 3.7870 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 824 3.8200 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 824 3.8530 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 825 3.7880 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 825 3.7950 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 826 3.8570 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 835 3.7995 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 836 3.7990 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 842 3.8010 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 847 3.7580 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 849 3.7930 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 854 3.7970 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 876 3.8420 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 895 3.8490 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 907 3.8000 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 934 3.7770 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 936 3.8680 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 1,648 3.7980 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 1,648 3.7850 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 1,649 3.7940 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 1,759 3.8540 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 1,806 3.8440 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 3,625 3.8410 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 7,182 3.8170 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 8,339 3.8026 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 11,139 3.7452 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 11,542 3.7736 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 13,119 3.7797 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 21,684 3.8277 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 30,979 3.8446 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 34,814 3.7962 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 123,906 3.8250 GBP 0.01p ordinary Sale 212,804 3.8189 GBP

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description reference unit security securities 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 1 3.8400 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 98 3.8389 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 100 3.7850 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 1,521 3.7819 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 1,921 3.8097 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 2,419 3.8237 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 2,478 3.7892 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 2,640 3.7906 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 5,079 3.7748 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 6,463 3.7728 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 9,413 3.8271 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 10,479 3.7769 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 22,757 3.8383 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 55,206 3.8397 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Long 77,787 3.8190 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 100 3.7950 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 1,864 3.7572 GBP 0.01p ordinary CFD Short 13,862 3.7845 GBP 0.01p ordinary CFD Short 35,444 3.8438 GBP 0.01p ordinary CFD Short 40,654 3.7922 GBP 0.01p ordinary CFD Short 62,173 3.8038 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 80,281 3.8090 GBP 0.01p ordinary SWAP Short 99,000 3.8244 GBP 0.01p ordinary CFD Short 100,000 3.7486 GBP 0.01p ordinary CFD Short 1,300,000 3.7651 GBP

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc. Number of securities to which option relates Exercise price per unit Type e.g. American, European etc. Expiry date Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security Product description e.g. call option Exercising/ exercised against Number of securities Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion Details Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none' None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached? NO Date of disclosure: 5 Oct 2018 Contact name: Large Holdings Regulatory Operations Telephone number: 020 3134 7213

