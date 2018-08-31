VirnetX : Court Affirms Jury's Verdict of $502.6 Million Against Apple

By Aisha Al-Muslim



VirnetX Holding confirmed Friday that a U.S. District Court in Texas entered a final judgment affirming a $502.6 million verdict awarded to the internet security software and technology company after a jury found that Apple infringed on its patented technology.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas entered the judgment and issued a memorandum opinion and order on Thursday, VirnetX said. In the order, the court affirmed the jury's verdict and granted VirnetX's motions for supplemental damages, including $1.20 per infringing iPhone, iPad and Mac products, plus interest, costs and sunset royalty. The court also denied Apple's motion for a new trial, VirnetX said.

"This is the fourth time a jury has unanimously found in our favor against Apple and the patents in this suit have been found not invalid by the Federal Court of Appeals," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX chief executive and president, said in prepared remarks. "This Final Judgment is warranted due to the large amount of infringing Apple devices. The cost of our security technology in infringing devices has been apportioned and is less than a quarter of one percent of the device's cost."

The jury ruled in April that Apple's FaceTime and VPN on Demand infringed on some VirnetX patents.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

