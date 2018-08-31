Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse MKT  >  VirnetX Holding Corporation    VHC

VIRNETX HOLDING CORPORATION (VHC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

VirnetX : Court Affirms Jury's Verdict of $502.6 Million Against Apple -- Update

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 07:36pm CEST

By Aisha Al-Muslim

VirnetX Holding confirmed Friday that a U.S. District Court in Texas entered a final judgment affirming a $502.6 million verdict awarded to the internet security software and technology company after a jury found that Apple infringed on its patented technology.

The U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas entered the judgment and issued a memorandum opinion and order on Thursday, VirnetX said. In the order, the court affirmed the jury's verdict and granted VirnetX's motions for supplemental damages, including $1.20 per infringing iPhone, iPad and Mac products, plus interest, costs and sunset royalty. The court also denied Apple's motion for a new trial, VirnetX said.

A spokeswoman for Apple confirmed Friday that the company plans to appeal the verdict.

"This is the fourth time a jury has unanimously found in our favor against Apple and the patents in this suit have been found not invalid by the Federal Court of Appeals," said Kendall Larsen, VirnetX chief executive and president, said in prepared remarks. "This Final Judgment is warranted due to the large amount of infringing Apple devices. The cost of our security technology in infringing devices has been apportioned and is less than a quarter of one percent of the device's cost."

The jury ruled in April that Apple's FaceTime and VPN on Demand infringed on some VirnetX patents.

Write to Aisha Al-Muslim at aisha.al-muslim@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
APPLE 1.40% 228.0151 Delayed Quote.32.97%
VIRNETX HOLDING CORPORATION 15.25% 3.4275 Delayed Quote.-20.27%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIRNETX HOLDING CORPORATIO
07:36pVIRNETX : Court Affirms Jury's Verdict of $502.6 Million Against Apple -- Update
DJ
04:31pVIRNETX : Court Affirms Jury's Verdict of $502.6 Million Against Apple
DJ
03:22pVIRNETX : Receives District Court's Final Judgment Affirming Jury's Verdict of $..
PU
08/09VIRNETX : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULT..
AQ
07/30VIRNETX : Files to Replace Expiring Universal Registration Statement
PU
07/19Free Daily Technical Summary Reports on Zynga and Three Other Tech Stocks
AC
07/02VIRNETX : Public Safety Information Sharing and Analysis Organization Adopts Vir..
PU
06/20VIRNETX : Above PAR Signs with VirnetX to Sell Gabriel Secure Communications and..
PU
05/30VIRNETX HOLDING CORP : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form..
AQ
05/17VIRNETX : IntegraNet Health Rolls Out VirnetX's Gabriel Secure Communications to..
AQ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09:08aPREMARKET GAINERS AS OF 9 : 05 am (08/31/2018) 
07:16aVirnetX +35.6% after judge denies Apple a new trial 
06/20VirnetX enters reseller agreement with consultancy firm 
05/17VirnetX +3.2% on reseller agreement 
05/11Technology - Top 5 Gainers / Losers as of 3.00 PM (05/11/2018) 
Chart VIRNETX HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VirnetX Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kendall Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Nance Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Victor Larson Vice President-Research & Development
Robert Dunham Short Director, Chief Scientific & Technical Officer
Michael F. Angelo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRNETX HOLDING CORPORATION-20.27%232
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION-4.88%133 803
ACCENTURE10.15%113 013
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES54.17%111 987
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING24.88%63 009
VMWARE, INC.23.41%60 419
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.