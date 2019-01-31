Log in
VirnetX : Statement of changes in beneficial ownership of securities

01/31/2019 | 06:04pm EST

SEC Form 4

FORM 4

Check this box if no longer subject to Section 16. Form 4 or Form 5 obligations may continue. See Instruction 1(b).

UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

Washington, D.C. 20549

STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP

Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940

Explanation of Responses:

  • 1. The transactions reported on this Form 4 were effected pursuant to a Rule 10b5-1 trading plan adopted by the Reporting Person.

  • 2. Sale prices ranged from $4.76 to $5.14 per share. Sale price listed represents the weighted average sale price of all 75,000 shares sold. Upon request by the Commission staff, the Issuer, or a security holder of the Issuer, the Reporting Person will provide full information regarding the shares sold at each separate price.

3. The shares subject to the option are fully vested and exercisable.

Remarks:

/s/ Kendall Larsen

01/31/2019

** Signature of Reporting Person Date

Reminder: Report on a separate line for each class of securities beneficially owned directly or indirectly.

* If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 4 (b)(v).

** Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a). Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, see Instruction 6 for procedure.

Persons who respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB Number.

Disclaimer

VirnetX Holding Corporation published this content on 31 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2019 23:03:08 UTC
Chart VIRNETX HOLDING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
VirnetX Holding Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Kendall Larsen Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard H. Nance Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Victor Larson Vice President-Research & Development
Robert Dunham Short Director, Chief Scientific & Technical Officer
Michael F. Angelo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRNETX HOLDING CORPORATION111.25%232
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION18.22%122 124
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES4.64%104 684
ACCENTURE9.28%98 224
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING2.20%61 024
VMWARE, INC.6.75%60 000
