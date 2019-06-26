Log in
UPDATE - VirTra Sponsors the FBI National Academy Associates (FBINAA) 55th National Annual Training Conference on July 20-23, 2019

06/26/2019 | 08:01am EDT

TEMPE, Ariz., June 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI) (“VirTra”), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets, will be sponsoring and exhibiting at the FBINAA (FBI National Academy Associates) 55th National Annual Training Conference, which is being held July 20-23, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ at the JW Marriott Phoenix Desert Ridge Resort & Spa.

The focus of the FBINAA Conference is to improve the education, training, and professional development of law enforcement leadership. The event includes law enforcement professionals from across the country and features training sessions as well as some of the industry’s latest technology.

On Sunday, July 21st, at 3 p.m. Mountain Standard time, VirTra Director of Training Lon Bartel will participate in a panel with Chris Butler from Force Science Institute titled “How to Mitigate/Prevent ‘Lawful but Awful’ Use-of-Force Events” to discuss various training tactics and how those tactics can help mitigate risks to law enforcement.

During the conference, attendees will have an opportunity to test their skills and compete for prizes during a marksmanship competition on VirTra’s V-ST Pro® simulator as VirTra debuts its custom FBI marksmanship qualifying exam. VirTra will also exhibit the V-300® simulator so that attendees may experience firsthand the difference that adaptive, immersive training can make when combined with custom training solutions. Additionally, VirTra will highlight its new Subscription Training Equipment and Partnership (STEP) program. STEP is the only simulation subscription program available for law enforcement agencies. The program enables customers to obtain access to VirTra’s solutions, which include certified coursework, patented technology, and a full library of top-tier training content via a flexible and affordable subscription plan.

“The FBINAA Conference provides us with a unique opportunity to showcase our premier solutions to various police chiefs and decision makers from the national law enforcement community,” said Jason Mulcahy, General Manager of VirTra. “We’re looking forward to the opportunity to present our latest training advancements alongside leading industry experts and highlight the many benefits of STEP, which allows law enforcement agencies of any size to equip their officers with the world’s finest, certified simulation training without the upfront capital purchase that other options require.”

Please stop by booth #910 and the Grand Sonoran Ballroom, Room D to demo VirTra’s new, de-escalation training and test your marksmanship skills on a replicated FBI qualifying range.

About FBINAA
The FBI National Academy Associates, Inc. (FBINAA) is a non-profit, international organization of 17,000 senior law enforcement professionals dedicated to providing our communities, states, countries, and profession with the highest degree of law enforcement expertise, training, education and information. We are the strongest law enforcement leadership network in the world and are dedicated to strengthening the rule of law around the globe. FBINAA members are graduates of the FBI’s prestigious National Academy Program, representing all 50 states, 170 countries and over 7,500 law enforcement agencies. Over 50,000 graduates have completed the FBINAA Program.

About VirTra
VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company’s patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra’s mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Media Contact:
Susan Lehman
Slehman@virtra.com 
510-599-6555

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
VTSI@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
