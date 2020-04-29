Log in
VirTra Sets First Quarter 2020 Earnings Call for Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. ET

04/29/2020

TEMPE, Ariz. - April 29, 2020 - VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ: VTSI), a global provider of training simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets, will hold a conference call on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time to discuss its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. Financial results will be issued in a press release prior to the call.

VirTra management will host the conference call, followed by a question and answer period.

Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)
U.S. dial-in number: 844-369-8770
International number: 862-298-0840

Please call the conference telephone number 5-10 minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization. If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Gateway Investor Relations at 949-574-3860.

The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and via the investor relations section of the company's website.

A replay of the conference call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through May 26, 2020.

Toll-free replay number: 877-481-4010
International replay number: 919-882-2331
Replay ID: 34580

About VirTra
VirTra (NASDAQ: VTSI) is a global provider of judgmental use of force training simulators, firearms training simulators and driving simulators for the law enforcement, military, educational and commercial markets. The company's patented technologies, software, and scenarios provide intense training for de-escalation, judgmental use-of-force, marksmanship and related training that mimics real-world situations. VirTra's mission is to save and improve lives worldwide through practical and highly-effective virtual reality and simulator technology. Learn more about the company at www.VirTra.com.

Investor Relations Contact:
Matt Glover or Charlie Schumacher
VTSI@gatewayir.com
949-574-3860

Disclaimer

VirTra Inc. published this content on 29 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 April 2020 10:22:11 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 19,6 M
EBIT 2020 0,08 M
Net income 2020 0,07 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 236x
P/E ratio 2021 18,2x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,93x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,88x
Capitalization 18,3 M
Chart VIRTRA, INC.
Duration : Period :
VirTra, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 4,00  $
Last Close Price 2,36  $
Spread / Highest target 69,5%
Spread / Average Target 69,5%
Spread / Lowest Target 69,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Robert D. Ferris Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Matthew D. Burlend Chief Operating Officer, Director & Vice President
Judy A. Henry Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Treasurer
Jeffrey D. Brown Independent Director
Mitchell A. Saltz Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VIRTRA, INC.-51.54%18
LOCKHEED MARTIN CORPORATION-2.78%107 892
UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION-56.34%98 632
NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORPORATION0.16%57 638
L3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-1.05%42 466
GENERAL DYNAMICS CORPORATION-23.73%39 521
