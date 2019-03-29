Seix Investment Advisors : Completes Offering of $404.7 Million CLO

PARK RIDGE, N.J., March 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seix Investment Advisors, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) that managed $21.3 billion of fixed-income assets as of December 31, 2018, announced the closing of Mountain View CLO XIV, a $404.7 million collateralized loan obligation (CLO).

Mountain View CLO XIV is a managed cash flow CLO whose issued notes are collateralized primarily by broadly syndicated leveraged loans. The CLO has a one-year non-call provision and a two-year reinvestment period with a final maturity of 10 years. George K. Goudelias, managing director, head of leveraged finance at Seix, is the portfolio manager of the CLO.

With the closing of Mountain View CLO XIV, Seix, which launched its leveraged loan strategy in 2006, manages eight CLOs with approximately $3.5 billion in assets.

BNP Paribas was the sole structuring and placement agent for this transaction.

About Seix Advisors

Seix Investment Advisors is an investment management boutique and affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners that has been focused exclusively on managing fixed income securities since 1992. Seix seeks to generate competitive absolute and relative risk-adjusted returns over the full market cycle through a bottom-up focused, top-down aware process. Seix employs multi-dimensional approaches based on strict portfolio construction methodology, sell disciplines and trading strategies with prudent risk management as a cornerstone. The firm provides investment management services to a client base that includes endowments, foundations, corporations, healthcare organizations, public funds, insurance companies, and high net worth individuals, in the US and abroad.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. Virtus offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs, and provides products and services through affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. In addition to Seix Investment Advisors, its affiliated managers include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers , and Virtus ETF Solutions. Additional information is available at virtus.com.

The securities offered in the CLO have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. This release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any such securities.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains statements that are, or may be considered to be, forward-looking statements. All statements that are not historical facts, including statements about our beliefs or expectations, are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by such forward-looking terminology as "expect," "estimate," "plan," "intend," "believe," "anticipate," "may," "will," "should," "could," "continue," "project," or similar statements or variations of such terms. Our forward-looking statements are based on a series of expectations, assumptions and projections about our company, are not guarantees of future results or performance, and involve substantial risks and uncertainty, including assumptions and projections concerning our assets under management, cash inflows and outflows, operating cash flows, our ability to expand distribution and product offerings, and future credit facilities, for all forward periods. All of our forward-looking statements are as of the date of this release only. The company can give no assurance that such expectations or forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Actual results may differ materially

