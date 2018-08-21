Seix Investment Advisors : Names Michael Tamasco Managing Director, Institutional Sales

PARK RIDGE, N.J., Aug. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Seix Investment Advisors, an affiliate of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), with $23.9 billion of fixed income assets under management as of June 30, 2018, announced that Michael Tamasco, CFA, has joined the company as managing director, Institutional Sales.

Tamasco has more than 25 years of experience developing new business globally, managing investment strategies and trading fixed income securities. In his new role, he will offer Seix's comprehensive array of fixed income strategies, including its expertise in managing broad market, short duration, taxable and tax-exempt investment grade portfolios along with high yield bonds, leveraged loans, CLO structures and multi-sector credit solutions.

"Having someone with Michael's extensive background in institutional sales and consultant relations, coupled with solid investment and credit experience, will better support our existing institutional clients and allow Seix to expand its footprint by establishing new client relationships globally," said James F. Keegan, chief investment officer and chairman of Seix Investment Advisors. "We are committed to providing fixed income solutions for institutional investors around the globe and leveraging our strength of identifying and taking advantage of market inefficiencies. The addition of Michael is essential to strengthening that commitment."

"I look forward to building upon the organization's successful history of managing fixed income portfolios for institutional clients," Tamasco said. "Seix's demonstrated track record and ability to invest through many market environments positions us well in the current environment."

Tamasco was previously president of a credit fund and managing director of hedge fund firm Optima Fund Management. He also served as co-head of Rothschild Asset Management and global co-head of distribution for Rothschild's affiliated global asset management firms. Prior to that, Tamasco spent a decade in distribution with Lazard Asset Management. He began his career as a proprietary fixed income trader with Sanwa Securities and on the trading desk of PaineWebber Inc.

About Seix Advisors

Seix Investment Advisors is an investment management boutique and affiliated manager of Virtus Investment Partners that has been focused exclusively on managing leveraged finance and investment grade fixed income strategies since 1992. Seix seeks to generate competitive absolute and relative risk-adjusted returns over the full market cycle through a bottom-up focused, top-down aware process. Seix employs multi-dimensional approaches based on strict portfolio construction methodology, sell disciplines and trading strategies with prudent risk management as a cornerstone. The firm provides investment management services to a client base that includes endowments, foundations, corporations, healthcare organizations, public funds, insurance companies, and high net worth individuals, in the US and abroad.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. Virtus offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs, and provides products and services through affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. In addition to Seix Investment Advisors, its affiliated managers include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information can be found at virtus.com .

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seix-investment-advisors-names-michael-tamasco-managing-director-institutional-sales-300700060.html

SOURCE Seix Investment Advisors