Virtus Investment Partners : DNP Select Income Fund to Voluntarily Withdraw Secondary Exchange Listing

07/26/2019 | 05:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: DNP), a closed-end fund advised by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co., today announced plans to voluntarily withdraw the listing of its common stock from the NYSE Chicago exchange, effective on or about August 15, 2019. DNP Select Income Fund's common stock will continue to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE).

DNP Select Income Fund decided to withdraw its common stock listing from the Chicago Stock Exchange in order to reduce the costs and regulatory burdens associated with a dual listing.

About the Fund

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE: DNP) is a closed-end diversified investment management company whose investment objective is current income and long-term growth of income, with capital appreciation as a secondary objective.  The fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry.  For more information, visit www.dpimc.com/dnp or call (800) 368-5510.

About the Investment Adviser

Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. has more than 40 years of experience managing investment portfolios, including institutional separate accounts and open- and closed-end funds investing in utilities, infrastructure and real estate investment trusts (REITs). For more information, visit www.dpimc.com.  

Duff & Phelps is a subsidiary of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), a multi-boutique asset manager with approximately $105 billion under management as of June 30, 2019.  Virtus provides investment management products and services to individuals and institutions through a multi-manager asset management business, comprising a number of individual affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process and individual brand. Additional information can be found at www.virtus.com.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dnp-select-income-fund-to-voluntarily-withdraw-secondary-exchange-listing-300891754.html

SOURCE DNP Select Income Fund Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
