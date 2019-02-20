Virtus Investment Partners : Introduces New Brand Identity As Part of Firm's 10-Year Anniversary

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today introduced a new corporate brand identity and redesigned logo.

"The new brand icon illustrates our identity as a collection of distinctive boutique managers who are supported by strong shared business and distribution services," said George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer. "The redesign of the visual identity captures our core values and heritage with a modern look and feel."

Designed to work effortlessly across digital and social media channels, the new logo incorporates a brand icon, which represents the affiliated managers (the "V"s in the icon), connected by a center hexagon that symbolizes the shared services provided by Virtus.

"The brand icon is emblematic of our commitment to being a multi-boutique asset manager that can provide valuable investment solutions to individual and institutional clients," Aylward said.

Virtus, which has been an independent public company since 2009, introduced the new logo today in conjunction with a 10-year anniversary celebration at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, where Aylward and Mark Treanor, chairman of the Board of Directors, rang the closing bell.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. In addition to Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, and Virtus ETF Solutions. Additional information is available at virtus.com.

