Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Virtus Investment Partners Inc    VRTS

VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC

(VRTS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Investment Partners : Introduces New Brand Identity As Part of Firm's 10-Year Anniversary

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 04:01pm EST

HARTFORD, Conn., Feb. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-boutique asset management business, today introduced a new corporate brand identity and redesigned logo.

"The new brand icon illustrates our identity as a collection of distinctive boutique managers who are supported by strong shared business and distribution services," said George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer. "The redesign of the visual identity captures our core values and heritage with a modern look and feel."

Designed to work effortlessly across digital and social media channels, the new logo incorporates a brand icon, which represents the affiliated managers (the "V"s in the icon), connected by a center hexagon that symbolizes the shared services provided by Virtus.

"The brand icon is emblematic of our commitment to being a multi-boutique asset manager that can provide valuable investment solutions to individual and institutional clients," Aylward said.

Virtus, which has been an independent public company since 2009, introduced the new logo today in conjunction with a 10-year anniversary celebration at the Nasdaq MarketSite in New York City, where Aylward and Mark Treanor, chairman of the Board of Directors, rang the closing bell.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. In addition to Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, and Virtus ETF Solutions. Additional information is available at virtus.com.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-introduces-new-brand-identity-as-part-of-firms-10-year-anniversary-300799103.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS
04:01pVIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Introduces New Brand Identity As Part of Firm's 10-..
PR
02/04VIRTUS GLOBAL MULTI-SECTOR INCOME FU : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Secti..
PR
02/01VIRTUS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/01VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition..
AQ
02/01VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Announces Financial Results for the Fourth Quarter ..
PR
01/30VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/29VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : C O R R E C T I O N -- DNP Select Income Fund Inc./
PR
01/22VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : To Announce Fourth Quarter 2018 Results on Friday, ..
PR
01/11VIRTUS INVESTMENT PARTNERS : Reports Preliminary December 31, 2018 Assets Under ..
PR
01/03VIRTUS GLOBAL MULTI-SECTOR INCOME FU : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Secti..
PR
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.