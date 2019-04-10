Virtus Investment Partners : Reports Preliminary March 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2019 of $99.9 billion and $101.7 billion (including $1.8 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
($ in millions)
Preliminary
Final
By Product Type:
March 31, 2019
December 31, 2018
Long-Term:
Open-End Funds (1)
$
40,633
$
37,710
Closed-End Funds
6,553
5,956
Exchange Traded Funds
1,102
668
Retail Separate Accounts
17,123
14,998
Institutional Accounts
30,514
27,445
Structured Products
3,998
3,640
Total Long-Term
99,923
90,417
Liquidity (2)
1,789
1,613
Total
$
101,712
$
92,030
(1)
Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)
(2)
Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com.
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-march-31-2019-assets-under-management-300829553.html
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.