Virtus Investment Partners : Reports Preliminary March 31, 2019 Assets Under Management

04/10/2019 | 07:31am EDT

HARTFORD, Conn., April 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of March 31, 2019 of $99.9 billion and $101.7 billion (including $1.8 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)


Preliminary


Final

By Product Type:

March 31, 2019


December 31, 2018

Long-Term:




Open-End Funds (1)

$

40,633



$

37,710


Closed-End Funds

6,553



5,956


Exchange Traded Funds

1,102



668


Retail Separate Accounts

17,123



14,998


Institutional Accounts

30,514



27,445


Structured Products

3,998



3,640


Total Long-Term

99,923



90,417






Liquidity (2)

1,789



1,613


Total

$

101,712



$

92,030


(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (PRNewsFoto/Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-investment-partners-reports-preliminary-march-31-2019-assets-under-management-300829553.html

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2019
