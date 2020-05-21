Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.    ZTR

VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC.

(ZTR)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsConsensus 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Virtus Total Return Fund : Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Annual Meeting

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/21/2020 | 04:43pm EDT

HARTFORD, Conn., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced results of the joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2020.

Donald C. Burke, Sidney E. Harris, John R. Mallin, and James M. Oates were re-elected as Class II directors of DSE and Class II trustees of VGI, and Connie D. McDaniel, Geraldine M. McNamara, R. Keith Walton, and Brian T. Zino were re-elected as Class III directors of ZTR, each for a term of three years or until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.

The voting results are as follows:


Duff & Phelps Select MLP and
Midstream Energy Fund Inc.

Virtus Global Multi-Sector
Income Fund  





For

Withheld

For

Withheld

Donald C. Burke

17,767,566

5,933,640

8,873,993

986,048

Sidney E. Harris

17,722,162

5,979,044

8,865,802

994,239

John R. Mallin

17,710,446

5,990,760

8,864,260

995,781

James M. Oates

17,722,598

5,978,608

8,870,503

989,538

 


Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.




For

Withheld

Connie D. McDaniel

35,347,962

2,015,608

Geraldine M. McNamara

35,280,252

2,083,317

R. Keith Walton

35,400,148

1,963,422

Brian T. Zino

35,401,017

1,962,552

DSE adjourned its annual meeting until July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, solely with respect to its proposal that the shareholders approve the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, in order to provide additional time for shareholders to vote on the proposal.

For more information about the funds contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.

 

(PRNewsfoto/Virtus Funds)

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/virtus-closed-end-funds-announce-results-of-joint-annual-meeting-of-shareholders-and-adjournment-of-duff--phelps-select-mlp-and-midstream-energy-fund-annual-meeting-301063975.html

SOURCE Virtus Funds


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND I
04:43pVIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND : Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Mee..
PR
05/04VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC. : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a..
PR
04/02VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC. : Discloses Sources of Distribution -- Section 19(..
PR
03/05VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC. : Declares Distribution
PR
03/04VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC. : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a..
PR
02/04VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC. : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a..
PR
01/03VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC. : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a..
PR
2019VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC. : Discloses Sources of Distribution - Section 19(a..
PR
2019VIRTUS TOTAL RETURN FUND INC. : Declares Distribution
PR
2019VIRTUS GLOBAL DIVIDEND & INCOME FUND : Reorganization of Virtus Total Return Fun..
PR
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group