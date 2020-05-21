Virtus Total Return Fund : Closed-End Funds Announce Results of Joint Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Adjournment of Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Annual Meeting

HARTFORD, Conn., May 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Duff & Phelps Select MLP and Midstream Energy Fund Inc. (NYSE: DSE), Virtus Global Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSE: VGI), and Virtus Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE: ZTR) today announced results of the joint annual meeting of shareholders held on May 21, 2020.
Donald C. Burke, Sidney E. Harris, John R. Mallin, and James M. Oates were re-elected as Class II directors of DSE and Class II trustees of VGI, and Connie D. McDaniel, Geraldine M. McNamara, R. Keith Walton, and Brian T. Zino were re-elected as Class III directors of ZTR, each for a term of three years or until his or her successor has been duly elected and qualified.
The voting results are as follows:
Duff & Phelps Select MLP and
Midstream Energy Fund Inc.
Virtus Global Multi-Sector
Income Fund
For
Withheld
For
Withheld
Donald C. Burke
17,767,566
5,933,640
8,873,993
986,048
Sidney E. Harris
17,722,162
5,979,044
8,865,802
994,239
John R. Mallin
17,710,446
5,990,760
8,864,260
995,781
James M. Oates
17,722,598
5,978,608
8,870,503
989,538
Virtus Total Return Fund Inc.
For
Withheld
Connie D. McDaniel
35,347,962
2,015,608
Geraldine M. McNamara
35,280,252
2,083,317
R. Keith Walton
35,400,148
1,963,422
Brian T. Zino
35,401,017
1,962,552
DSE adjourned its annual meeting until July 23, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern, solely with respect to its proposal that the shareholders approve the liquidation and dissolution of the fund, in order to provide additional time for shareholders to vote on the proposal.
For more information about the funds contact shareholder services at (866) 270-7788, by email at closedendfunds@virtus.com, or through the closed end fund section on the web at www.virtus.com.
