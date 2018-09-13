Virtusa : Opens Innovation Center in Indianapolis

The state-of-the-art center is a platform for global clients and partners to co-create and co-innovate differentiated digital business solutions

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT outsourcing services that accelerates business outcomes for its clients, today announced the launch of its Innovation Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. The incubation hub was developed to showcase its clients’ and partners’ technology capabilities with those of Virtusa. The facility will act as a value creator and foster Virtusa’s Innovation as a Service offering by leveraging advances in technology to incubate and fuel new growth and enhance the efficacy of existing processes. While its focus is on enabling Virtusa’s global clientele on their innovation journeys, the Innovation Center is also uniquely positioned to support the transformational needs of Indianapolis businesses looking to re-imagine their digital futures.

"We are excited about this new center that not only strengthens the Indianapolis community, but also reaffirms our commitment to designing IT and digital solutions that reduce technical debt and bring our clients closer to their consumers. Our Innovation Center will improve how we empower our teams to learn, collaborate and deliver best-in-class customer experiences,” said Mark Ohrvall, senior vice president and Indianapolis Center Head, Virtusa. “We are committed to maintaining our leadership position in Indianapolis and helping enterprises digitally transform. Our new center will help us quickly bring to market the next generation of digital process automation (DPA) and industry solutions for our clients.”

According to the recent study, The Digital Transformation Race Has Begun, which was commissioned by Virtusa and conducted by Forrester Consulting, 85 percent of firms surveyed believe their annual budget for digital transformation will increase. The study showed that although most firms have started their digital transformation journeys, many projects have stalled or failed to deliver tangible value to the business. The problem businesses are facing is not with technology, but with their inability to understand how to leverage technology to innovate and transform their organizations. This Innovation Center will enable Virtusa’s clients and partners to collaborate and co-create innovative solutions to harness the power of disruptive digital technologies and accelerate business outcomes. From envisioning to creating business cases and proof-of-concepts, to developing next-generation digital solutions, the Innovation Center will help drive the innovation velocity of Virtusa’s clients. The Indianapolis Innovation Center includes:

Capabilities in emerging technologies to advance, incubate, and fuel new growth and also improve the productivity of existing processes through automation.

Collaborative workspaces for clients, partners, and Virtusa engineers to co-create and co-innovate services that include the internet of things, artificial intelligence and big data, cloud, social and mobile tools, location and tracking technology, and security and compliance.

An executive auditorium to run presentations and showcase solutions.

Agile development stations with the tools to enable unique solution approaches and offer agile methods towards problem determination and innovation.

A Pega Center of Excellence to create new solutions for clients through Pega Infinity™, Pega’s next-generation digital transformation software suite that includes Pega’s market-leading customer engagement applications and digital process automation (DPA) platform, all integrated with Virtusa’s own business solutions. Areas of focus for the center include Pega’s AI, robotics, decisioning, and user experience and user interface design capabilities.

John Gillis, executive vice president and co-founder of Virtusa, said, “The addition of this Pega Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab in Indianapolis is reflective of Virtusa’s commitment to our clients’ urgent needs for industry-centric Digital Process Automation solutions that accelerate their digital transformation efforts through improved digital journeys, lower operations cost, and faster operation cycle times.”

Pegasystems, the software company empowering customer engagement at the world’s leading enterprises, is Virtusa’s first on-site partner in Indianapolis. The Pega Center of Excellence, which is housed within the Innovation Center, will enable clients through innovative solutions and a sandbox-style learning environment that facilitates ideation, design-thinking, prototyping, and testing of new solutions.

“As our clients seek new solutions to meet their digital transformation goals, it’s important they have resources such as the new Innovation Center to explore the technologies available to them,” said Ken Nicolson, vice president, global alliances, Pegasystems. “This new Pega Center of Excellence within the Innovation Center will ensure that clients can continuously innovate to meet their strategic goals as well as the needs of their customers.”

Since 2000, Virtusa has served Global 2000 clients through its integrated set of end-to-end digital process automation (DPA) offerings, enabling them to achieve customer-centricity, productivity, and targeted business outcomes. With hundreds of global transformation solutions built on the Pega Platform™, Pega’s industry-leading development platform, Virtusa has made significant investments in building IP solutions and engineering rigor to support its service delivery. Leveraging strong innovation and digital engineering expertise, proven platforms, solutions, jump-start kits, and partnerships with some of the leading technology vendors, Virtusa helps global firms in their digital transformation journeys.

Virtusa has state-of-the-art innovation labs across its global centers that have been helping clients not only experiment with bleeding edge technologies to digitally transform their operations and improve their topline and bottom line, but also leverage open innovation facilities to explore new lines of business or vertical collaboration/integration with other entities in the ecosystem. It has successfully:

Revolutionized the online presence of a leading global media company by creating a flexible digital engagement platform.

Helped a European telecom player integrate wearable devices into its IoT platform to deliver healthcare solutions that were offered as value added services to its healthcare enterprise customers.

The Indianapolis Innovation Center complements Virtusa’s global innovation centers’ focus on helping its clients re-imagine and disrupt their businesses for competitive advantage.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of Digital Business Transformation, Digital Engineering, and Information Technology (IT) outsourcing services that accelerate our clients’ journey to their Digital Future. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Media, Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.

Using a combination of digital strategy, digital engineering, business implementation, and IT platform modernization services, Virtusa helps clients execute successful end-to-end digital business transformation initiatives.

Virtusa engages its clients to re-imagine their business models and develop strategies to defend and grow their business by introducing innovative products and services, developing distinctive digital consumer experiences, creating operational efficiency using digital labor, developing operational and IT platforms for the future, and rationalizing and modernizing their existing IT applications infrastructure. As a result, its clients are simultaneously able to drive business growth through digital-first customer experiences, while also consolidating and modernizing their IT application infrastructure to support digital business transformation.

Holding a proven record of success across industries, Virtusa readily understands its clients' business challenges and uses its domain expertise to deliver innovative applications of technology to address its clients’ critical business challenges. Examples include building the world's largest property & casualty claims modernization program; one of the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank; an order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications provider; and digital transformation initiatives for media and banking companies.

Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Massachusetts, Virtusa has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.

