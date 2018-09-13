Virtusa : Opens Innovation Center in Indianapolis

Virtusa
Corporation (NASDAQ GS:VRTU), a global provider of digital strategy,
digital engineering, and IT outsourcing services that accelerates
business outcomes for its clients, today announced the launch of its
Innovation Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. The incubation hub was
developed to showcase its clients’ and partners’ technology capabilities
with those of Virtusa. The facility will act as a value creator and
foster Virtusa’s Innovation as a Service offering by leveraging
advances in technology to incubate and fuel new growth and enhance the
efficacy of existing processes. While its focus is on enabling Virtusa’s
global clientele on their innovation journeys, the Innovation Center is
also uniquely positioned to support the transformational needs of
Indianapolis businesses looking to re-imagine their digital futures.
"We are excited about this new center that not only strengthens the
Indianapolis community, but also reaffirms our commitment to designing
IT and digital solutions that reduce technical debt and bring our
clients closer to their consumers. Our Innovation Center will improve
how we empower our teams to learn, collaborate and deliver best-in-class
customer experiences,” said Mark Ohrvall, senior vice president and
Indianapolis Center Head, Virtusa. “We are committed to maintaining our
leadership position in Indianapolis and helping enterprises digitally
transform. Our new center will help us quickly bring to market the next
generation of digital process automation (DPA) and industry solutions
for our clients.”
According to the recent study, The
Digital Transformation Race Has Begun, which was commissioned
by Virtusa and conducted by Forrester Consulting, 85 percent of firms
surveyed believe their annual budget for digital transformation will
increase. The study showed that although most firms have started their
digital transformation journeys, many projects have stalled or failed to
deliver tangible value to the business. The problem businesses are
facing is not with technology, but with their inability to understand
how to leverage technology to innovate and transform their
organizations. This Innovation Center will enable Virtusa’s clients and
partners to collaborate and co-create innovative solutions to harness
the power of disruptive digital technologies and accelerate business
outcomes. From envisioning to creating business cases and
proof-of-concepts, to developing next-generation digital solutions, the
Innovation Center will help drive the innovation velocity of Virtusa’s
clients. The Indianapolis Innovation Center includes:
-
Capabilities in emerging technologies to advance, incubate, and fuel
new growth and also improve the productivity of existing processes
through automation.
-
Collaborative workspaces for clients, partners, and Virtusa engineers
to co-create and co-innovate services that include the internet of
things, artificial intelligence and big data, cloud, social and mobile
tools, location and tracking technology, and security and compliance.
-
An executive auditorium to run presentations and showcase solutions.
-
Agile development stations with the tools to enable unique solution
approaches and offer agile methods towards problem determination and
innovation.
-
A Pega Center of Excellence to create new solutions for clients
through Pega
Infinity™, Pega’s next-generation digital transformation software
suite that includes Pega’s market-leading customer engagement
applications and digital process automation (DPA) platform, all
integrated with Virtusa’s own business solutions. Areas of focus for
the center include Pega’s AI, robotics, decisioning, and user
experience and user interface design capabilities.
John Gillis, executive vice president and co-founder of Virtusa,
said, “The addition of this Pega Center of Excellence and Innovation Lab
in Indianapolis is reflective of Virtusa’s commitment to our clients’
urgent needs for industry-centric Digital Process Automation solutions
that accelerate their digital transformation efforts through improved
digital journeys, lower operations cost, and faster operation cycle
times.”
Pegasystems,
the software company empowering customer engagement at the world’s
leading enterprises, is Virtusa’s first on-site partner in Indianapolis.
The Pega Center of Excellence, which is housed within the Innovation
Center, will enable clients through innovative solutions and a
sandbox-style learning environment that facilitates ideation,
design-thinking, prototyping, and testing of new solutions.
“As our clients seek new solutions to meet their digital
transformation goals, it’s important they have resources such as the new
Innovation Center to explore the technologies available to them,” said
Ken Nicolson, vice president, global alliances, Pegasystems. “This new
Pega Center of Excellence within the Innovation Center will ensure that
clients can continuously innovate to meet their strategic goals as well
as the needs of their customers.”
Since 2000, Virtusa has served Global 2000 clients through its
integrated set of end-to-end digital process automation (DPA) offerings,
enabling them to achieve customer-centricity, productivity, and targeted
business outcomes. With hundreds of global transformation solutions
built on the Pega
Platform™, Pega’s industry-leading development platform, Virtusa has
made significant investments in building IP solutions and engineering
rigor to support its service delivery. Leveraging strong innovation and
digital engineering expertise, proven platforms, solutions, jump-start
kits, and partnerships with some of the leading technology vendors,
Virtusa helps global firms in their digital transformation journeys.
Virtusa has state-of-the-art innovation labs across its global centers
that have been helping clients not only experiment with bleeding edge
technologies to digitally transform their operations and improve their
topline and bottom line, but also leverage open innovation facilities to
explore new lines of business or vertical collaboration/integration with
other entities in the ecosystem. It has successfully:
-
Revolutionized the online presence of a leading global media company
by creating a flexible digital engagement platform.
-
Helped a European telecom player integrate wearable devices into its
IoT platform to deliver healthcare solutions that were offered as value
added services to its healthcare enterprise customers.
The Indianapolis Innovation Center complements Virtusa’s global
innovation centers’ focus on helping its clients re-imagine and disrupt
their businesses for competitive advantage.
To learn more about Virtusa’s solutions and capabilities, visit: http://www.virtusa.com.
About Virtusa
Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ GS: VRTU) is a global provider of Digital
Business Transformation, Digital Engineering, and Information Technology
(IT) outsourcing services that accelerate our clients’ journey to their
Digital Future. Virtusa serves Global 2000 companies in Banking,
Financial Services, Insurance, Healthcare, Telecommunications, Media,
Entertainment, Travel, Manufacturing, and Technology industries.
Using a combination of digital strategy, digital engineering, business
implementation, and IT platform modernization services, Virtusa helps
clients execute successful end-to-end digital business transformation
initiatives.
Virtusa engages its clients to re-imagine their business models and
develop strategies to defend and grow their business by introducing
innovative products and services, developing distinctive digital
consumer experiences, creating operational efficiency using digital
labor, developing operational and IT platforms for the future, and
rationalizing and modernizing their existing IT applications
infrastructure. As a result, its clients are simultaneously able to
drive business growth through digital-first customer experiences, while
also consolidating and modernizing their IT application infrastructure
to support digital business transformation.
Holding a proven record of success across industries, Virtusa readily
understands its clients' business challenges and uses its domain
expertise to deliver innovative applications of technology to address
its clients’ critical business challenges. Examples include building the
world's largest property & casualty claims modernization program; one of
the largest corporate customer portals for a premier global bank; an
order to cash implementation for a multinational telecommunications
provider; and digital transformation initiatives for media and banking
companies.
Founded in 1996 and headquartered in Massachusetts, Virtusa has
operations in North America, Europe, and Asia.
