|
Visa : 2020 Investor Day Agenda
02/11/2020 | 03:43am EST
2020 Investor Day
Agenda
|
7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.
|
Breakfast and Visa Showcase
|
|
|
Strategic Overview
|
Al Kelly
|
8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.
|
The Power of the Visa Brand
|
Lynne Biggar
|
|
Accelerating Global Growth
|
Ryan McInerney
|
|
Break and Visa Showcase
|
|
|
|
Oliver Jenkyn
|
|
Growing Consumer Payments
|
Chris Clark
|
|
Charlotte Hogg
|
9:45 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.
|
|
Andrew Torre
|
|
Eduardo Coello
|
|
Driving New Flows
|
Ryan McInerney
|
|
Bill Sheley
|
|
|
Kevin Phalen
|
|
Lunch and Visa Showcase
|
|
|
Deepening Client Partnerships with
|
Jack Forestell
|
|
Mary Kay Bowman
|
|
Value Added Services
|
Carleigh Jaques
|
|
|
Melissa McSherry
|
12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.
|
Visa: The Investment Proposition
|
Vasant Prabhu
|
|
|
Al Kelly
|
|
Q&A
|
Vasant Prabhu
|
|
Ryan McInerney
|
|
|
Mike Milotich
|
|
Visa Showcase
|
Disclaimer
Visa Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:42:07 UTC
|
|
|
|Sales 2020
|25 366 M
|EBIT 2020
|17 048 M
|Net income 2020
|13 636 M
|Debt 2020
|2 841 M
|Yield 2020
|0,57%
|
|P/E ratio 2020
|33,5x
|P/E ratio 2021
|28,7x
|EV / Sales2020
|17,6x
|EV / Sales2021
|15,6x
|Capitalization
|443 B
|
|
Duration :
Period :
|
Technical analysis trends VISA
|Short Term
|Mid-Term
|Long Term
|Trends
|Bullish
|Bullish
|Bullish
Income Statement Evolution
|Mean consensus
|BUY
|Number of Analysts
|37
|Average target price
|
224,19 $
|Last Close Price
|
205,99 $
|Spread / Highest target
|
21,9%
|Spread / Average Target
|
8,84%
|Spread / Lowest Target
|
-19,4%
|1st jan.
|Capitalization (M$)
|VISA
|9.63%
|448 649