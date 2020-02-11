Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Visa    V

VISA

(V)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/10 04:00:21 pm
205.99 USD   +1.60%
03:43aVISA : 2020 Investor Day Agenda
PU
02/10Eurex Launches US ESG Futures Amid Derivatives Expansion
DJ
02/10Big Technology Stocks Dominate ESG Funds
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Visa : 2020 Investor Day Agenda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/11/2020 | 03:43am EST

2020 Investor Day

Agenda

7:00 a.m. - 8:00 a.m.

Breakfast and Visa Showcase

Strategic Overview

Al Kelly

8:00 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.

The Power of the Visa Brand

Lynne Biggar

Accelerating Global Growth

Ryan McInerney

Break and Visa Showcase

Oliver Jenkyn

Growing Consumer Payments

Chris Clark

Charlotte Hogg

9:45 a.m. - 12:05 p.m.

Andrew Torre

Eduardo Coello

Driving New Flows

Ryan McInerney

Bill Sheley

Kevin Phalen

Lunch and Visa Showcase

Deepening Client Partnerships with

Jack Forestell

Mary Kay Bowman

Value Added Services

Carleigh Jaques

Melissa McSherry

12:30 p.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Visa: The Investment Proposition

Vasant Prabhu

Al Kelly

Q&A

Vasant Prabhu

Ryan McInerney

Mike Milotich

Visa Showcase

Disclaimer

Visa Inc. published this content on 10 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2020 08:42:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on VISA
03:43aVISA : 2020 Investor Day Agenda
PU
02/10Eurex Launches US ESG Futures Amid Derivatives Expansion
DJ
02/10Big Technology Stocks Dominate ESG Funds
DJ
01/31VISA : Quarterly Report
PU
01/31Virus outbreak, data stoke growth worry to drive stocks lower
RE
01/31VISA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
01/31SWIPING THEIR WAY HIGHER : Visa, Mastercard could be the next $1 trillion compan..
RE
01/31Stocks to Watch: Amazon, Caterpillar, Visa, IBM, Johnson & Johnson
DJ
01/31WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Amazing Amazon
01/31Stocks to Watch: Amazon, Visa, IBM, Johnson & Johnson
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 25 366 M
EBIT 2020 17 048 M
Net income 2020 13 636 M
Debt 2020 2 841 M
Yield 2020 0,57%
P/E ratio 2020 33,5x
P/E ratio 2021 28,7x
EV / Sales2020 17,6x
EV / Sales2021 15,6x
Capitalization 443 B
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 224,19  $
Last Close Price 205,99  $
Spread / Highest target 21,9%
Spread / Average Target 8,84%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Vasant M. Prabhu Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Rajat Taneja President-Technology
John A. C. Swainson Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA9.63%448 649
MASTERCARD10.61%326 866
PAYPAL HOLDINGS10.99%137 382
PALO ALTO NETWORKS, INC.7.04%23 314
AVAST2.08%5 215
MIMECAST LIMITED23.47%3 144
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group