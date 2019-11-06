Log in
Visa : Announces Plans for New State-of-the-Art San Francisco Headquarters

11/06/2019

Visa to build new global HQ in San Francisco’s Mission Rock neighborhood, while simultaneously undergoing major renovation of current Foster City location to support Bay Area work force

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its plans to lease a new, 300,000 square foot, 13-story building in the vibrant Mission Rock neighborhood of San Francisco, which will serve as Visa’s new global headquarters once completed. Additionally, as part of Visa’s overall Bay Area real estate expansion plan, Visa will completely redesign its Foster City campus into a state-of-the-art facility to create a collaborative and inspiring environment for our Product and Technology teams.

“For over 60 years, Visa’s roots have been in the Bay Area and we want to re-invest in San Francisco and Foster City to better support our talented team of employees and growing business needs,” said Al Kelly, Visa CEO and Chairman. “It’s important to have a dynamic office environment that encourages collaboration, inspires creativity and reflects our stature as a world-class brand. We’ve been very thoughtful about this decision and are excited to have two world-class locations for our Bay Area community of employees and partners.”

San Francisco Headquarters Building

This state-of-the-art facility will be exclusively Visa’s, and will feature a roof top deck and terraces, as well as ample common spaces to support the company’s goals around community-building, partnership and working more effectively.

Facing directly toward Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants, and just a short walk from the Chase Center, home of the Golden State Warriors, Visa’s new headquarters will be in a premier location for employees, clients and partners.

Visa is the first commercial tenant of Phase One of Mission Rock, a neighborhood designed to serve as a community gathering point. When complete, the mixed use, waterfront area is expected to include:

  • Eight acres of parks and open space, including a signature waterfront park.
  • Over 200,000 square feet of neighborhood serving retail and local manufacturing space.
  • Up to 1.4 million square feet of new office space.
  • Parking structures to serve ballpark and neighborhood needs.
  • Rehabilitation of historic Pier 48.
  • Approximately 1,200 residential rental units, with 40 percent affordable to low- and moderate-income households.

The new Visa headquarters is conveniently located for city and other Bay Area Visa employees, with close proximity to MUNI light rail, Cal-Train, a soon-to-open crosstown subway station and a soon-to-be-completed ferry terminal.

Foster City Technology and Product Center

Visa’s Foster City offices will be completely redesigned with the latest technology and amenities for our Technology and Product teams who will be co-located there. Visa will transform the current Foster City offices into a true campus atmosphere complete with outdoor gardens and a number of common areas and meeting spaces for better collaboration.

The build out of these two new campuses will begin in early 2020 and is scheduled to be completed sometime in early 2024. As part of the opening of these two new offices in San Francisco and Foster City, Visa will close our small Palo Alto office and employees working at that location will move to Foster City.

If you want to be part of the Visa family, we’re hiring! Please check Visa’s job page for all open roles and apply today.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.


© Business Wire 2019
