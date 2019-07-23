Log in
VISA

VISA

(V)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 07/23 04:02:47 pm
180.9 USD   +0.18%
08:25pVISA : Beats Projections on Higher Card Spending -- Update
DJ
05:26pVISA INC. : 3Q profits rise 11%, beating expectations
AQ
04:31pVISA : earnings beat on higher customer spending
RE
News 
News

Visa : Beats Projections on Higher Card Spending -- Update

07/23/2019 | 08:25pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Visa Inc. reported strong financial results for the latest period on the back of higher card spending, as the company touted its push into the financial-technology sector, including its possible role in Facebook Inc.'s Libra project.

"We've gotten our act together as it relates to FinTechs," Chief Executive Al Kelly said Tuesday in a conference call with analysts. "I'd be the first to admit, I think we were a little bit slow out of the chute a year and-a-half ago."

Visa has been bulking up its fintech offerings through a series of acquisitions and partnerships. It is one of several companies that have expressed interest in joining Facebook's planned cryptocurrency-based payments system.

Mr. Kelly, asked about whether Libra would be a strategic partner for Visa or a disruptive threat, said that the company's involvement in the project so far has been limited to the signing of a nonbinding letter of intent.

"There's just a tremendous amount to be finalized," he said. "But obviously, given that we've expressed interest we actually believe we could be additive and helpful in the association."

Visa, the largest U.S. card network by cards in circulation and number of transactions, on Tuesday reported cross-border growth rebounded in its fiscal third quarter ending in June. Client incentives were lower than the company had projected, it said.

The company said it now expects client incentives -- long-term contracts with merchants, clients and other partners -- will represent 21.5% to 22% of gross revenue for the year ending in September.

Overall, the San Francisco-based company reported profit rose 33% to $3.1 billion, or $1.37 a Class A share, while net revenue rose 11% to $5.84 billion.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $1.33 a share on $5.70 billion in revenue.

Payments volume, adjusted for foreign-currency fluctuations, rose 9% in the latest period, while cross-border transactions rose 7%.

Separately, Discover Financial Services on Tuesday reported profit for the June quarter rose 13% to $753 million, or $2.32 a share. Revenue, net of interest expense, rose to $2.85 billion from $2.6 billion a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected $2.11 a share and $2.8 billion in revenue.

The Illinois financial-services company said rewards costs were roughly flat from the year earlier at $460 million.

American Express Co. last week also reported stronger-than-expected results for the June quarter, while Mastercard Inc. is scheduled to report quarterly results next week.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

