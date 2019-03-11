Visa Buys 9.9% Stake in Earthport After Winning Bidding War With MasterCard

By Adam Clark

Visa Inc. (V) said Monday that it has bought a 9.9% stake in Earthport PLC as it looks to push through its takeover offer after winning a bidding war for the payments company against Mastercard.

Visa said it bought 64.6 million Earthport shares at 37 pence each, equivalent to its latest offer price in February.

After adding irrevocable undertakings from Earthport shareholders, Visa said it currently has support for its offer representing 27% of the London-listed company's shares.

Visa's current offer for Earthport values the company at 247 million pounds ($321 million).

MasterCard said last week that it would let its own Earthport offer lapse after the American credit card giants waged a battle for the company in December.

