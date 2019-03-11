Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Visa    V

VISA

(V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Visa Buys 9.9% Stake in Earthport After Winning Bidding War With MasterCard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 02:14pm EDT

By Adam Clark

Visa Inc. (V) said Monday that it has bought a 9.9% stake in Earthport PLC as it looks to push through its takeover offer after winning a bidding war for the payments company against Mastercard.

Visa said it bought 64.6 million Earthport shares at 37 pence each, equivalent to its latest offer price in February.

After adding irrevocable undertakings from Earthport shareholders, Visa said it currently has support for its offer representing 27% of the London-listed company's shares.

Visa's current offer for Earthport values the company at 247 million pounds ($321 million).

MasterCard said last week that it would let its own Earthport offer lapse after the American credit card giants waged a battle for the company in December.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EARTHPORT PLC -0.55% 36.2 Delayed Quote.29.54%
MASTERCARD 1.66% 225.49 Delayed Quote.17.61%
VISA 2.01% 150.27 Delayed Quote.11.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISA
02:14pVisa Buys 9.9% Stake in Earthport After Winning Bidding War With MasterCard
DJ
03/08VISA INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
03/08Mastercard drops bid for UK's Earthport
RE
03/08Earthport Shares Fall After MasterCard Lapses Offer Ending Bidding War
DJ
03/08VISA : Bank of England tells Visa Europe to hire PwC after 2018 outage
RE
03/07VISA : and PayActiv Join Forces to Offer On-Demand Access to Earned Wages Disbur..
BU
03/06VISA : Launches First Global Competition Focused on Celebrating Women Entreprene..
BU
03/03White House to host CEOs for workforce advisory meeting
RE
03/01Another Kroger unit to stop accepting Visa credit cards due to high fees
RE
03/01KROGER : Second Kroger Unit to Stop Accepting Visa Credit Cards
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 780 M
EBIT 2019 15 413 M
Net income 2019 11 160 M
Debt 2019 7 293 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 28,78
P/E ratio 2020 23,97
EV / Sales 2019 14,5x
EV / Sales 2020 13,0x
Capitalization 324 B
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 159 $
Spread / Average Target 7,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Chairman
Rajat Taneja Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Vasant M. Prabhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA11.68%323 737
MASTERCARD17.61%227 618
PAYPAL HOLDINGS13.79%112 264
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC24.57%21 993
AVAST8.66%3 832
MIMECAST LTD35.59%2 755
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.