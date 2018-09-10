Log in
Visa Inc. : Appoints Marianne Mwaniki as Senior Vice President of Social Impact

09/10/2018 | 10:02am CEST

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) today announced that Marianne Mwaniki has joined the company as senior vice president of social impact, with responsibility for the company’s comprehensive strategy in the areas of financial inclusion, financial literacy, corporate social responsibility and corporate giving programs.

In this new role, Ms. Mwaniki will also lead the Visa Foundation, which was established in 2017 to build on Visa’s long history of corporate giving and to accelerate the delivery of the company’s social impact goals by helping small and microenterprises thrive.

Prior to joining Visa, Ms. Mwaniki spent more than 20 years in the international banking sector, leading teams across Africa, Europe and Asia. In her previous role, she was managing director, individual clients Africa, at Standard Chartered, where she held a variety of positions encompassing both client value proposition design and financial solutions delivery. She also led the bank’s sustainability strategy formulation and represented Standard Chartered in several government consultations, at United Nations conferences, in European Union working groups, as well as at general social impact and banking industry conferences.

“Marianne has a wonderful combination of strong global experience in the financial industry and a demonstrated passion for driving social change,” said William Sheedy, executive vice president of corporate strategy, mergers & acquisitions and government relations at Visa. “Her leadership will advance Visa’s commitment to strengthening communities, operating responsibly, and prioritizing the inclusiveness and growth of micro and small enterprises around the world.”

Ms. Mwaniki is currently a board member of the British Chamber of Commerce Kenya. She is a founding member of the Africa Leadership Network and was recognized as one of Kenya’s Top 40 under 40. Ms. Mwaniki holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visavisacorporate.tumblr.com and @VisaNews.

About the Visa Foundation

The Visa Foundation, the philanthropic arm of Visa, works with charitable organizations to support underserved people and communities. As its central focus, the Visa Foundation is committed to helping low-income, financially underserved micro and small enterprises around the world to thrive and prosper. The Foundation, registered in the U.S. as a 501(c)(3) entity, also supports broader community needs as well as humanitarian responses in times of crisis.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 20 603 M
EBIT 2018 13 681 M
Net income 2018 10 305 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 0,59%
P/E ratio 2018 32,59
P/E ratio 2019 27,05
Capi. / Sales 2018 15,5x
Capi. / Sales 2019 13,9x
Capitalization 319 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 37
Average target price 158 $
Spread / Average Target 10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan McInerney President
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Chairman
Vasant M. Prabhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Rajat Taneja Executive Vice President-Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA25.59%318 636
MASTERCARD39.46%219 207
PAYPAL HOLDINGS20.65%105 134
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC57.04%21 140
AVAST0.00%3 302
MIMECAST LTD46.53%2 508
