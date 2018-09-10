Visa Inc. : Appoints Marianne Mwaniki as Senior Vice President of Social Impact

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) today announced that Marianne Mwaniki has joined the
company as senior vice president of social impact, with responsibility
for the company’s comprehensive strategy in the areas of financial
inclusion, financial literacy, corporate social responsibility and
corporate giving programs.
In this new role, Ms. Mwaniki will also lead the Visa Foundation, which
was established in 2017 to build on Visa’s long history of corporate
giving and to accelerate the delivery of the company’s social impact
goals by helping small and microenterprises thrive.
Prior to joining Visa, Ms. Mwaniki spent more than 20 years in the
international banking sector, leading teams across Africa, Europe and
Asia. In her previous role, she was managing director, individual
clients Africa, at Standard Chartered, where she held a variety of
positions encompassing both client value proposition design and
financial solutions delivery. She also led the bank’s sustainability
strategy formulation and represented Standard Chartered in several
government consultations, at United Nations conferences, in European
Union working groups, as well as at general social impact and banking
industry conferences.
“Marianne has a wonderful combination of strong global experience in the
financial industry and a demonstrated passion for driving social
change,” said William Sheedy, executive vice president of corporate
strategy, mergers & acquisitions and government relations at Visa. “Her
leadership will advance Visa’s commitment to strengthening communities,
operating responsibly, and prioritizing the inclusiveness and growth of
micro and small enterprises around the world.”
Ms. Mwaniki is currently a board member of the British Chamber of
Commerce Kenya. She is a founding member of the Africa Leadership
Network and was recognized as one of Kenya’s Top 40 under 40. Ms.
Mwaniki holds a master’s degree from the London School of Economics.
