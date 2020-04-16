Log in
Visa Inc. : to Announce Fiscal Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on April 30, 2020

04/16/2020 | 08:46am EDT

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal second quarter 2020 financial results on Thursday, April 30, 2020. The results, along with accompanying financial information, will be released after market close and posted on the Visa Investor Relations website.

Visa’s executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

All interested parties are invited to listen to the live webcast at http://investor.visa.com. A replay of the webcast will be available on Visa’s Investor Relations website for 90 days.

Visa is currently in its customary “quiet period” during which time company executives will not be interacting with the investment community. This quiet period will be in place until fiscal second quarter 2020 earnings are released on April 30, 2020.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.


© Business Wire 2020
