VISA

(V)
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 03/08 10:22:51 pm
147.7950 USD   +0.66%
VISA INC. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference
BU
10:41aMastercard drops bid for UK's Earthport
RE
10:41aEarthport Shares Fall After MasterCard Lapses Offer Ending Bidding War
DJ
Visa Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

03/08/2019 | 04:06pm EST

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conference.

On Wednesday, March 13, Vasant Prabhu, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the 2019 Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York City. The discussion will begin at 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcast and replay will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit usa.visa.com/about-visa.html, https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html and @VisaNews.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 780 M
EBIT 2019 15 413 M
Net income 2019 11 160 M
Debt 2019 7 293 M
Yield 2019 0,67%
P/E ratio 2019 28,68
P/E ratio 2020 23,88
EV / Sales 2019 14,5x
EV / Sales 2020 13,0x
Capitalization 323 B
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 159 $
Spread / Average Target 8,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Chairman
Rajat Taneja Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Vasant M. Prabhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA11.29%322 595
MASTERCARD17.90%228 172
PAYPAL HOLDINGS14.41%112 874
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC24.51%21 982
AVAST7.85%3 852
MIMECAST LTD37.17%2 787
