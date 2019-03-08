Visa Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following
investor conference.
On Wednesday, March 13, Vasant Prabhu, Chief Financial Officer, will
present at the 2019 Wolfe FinTech Forum in New York City. The discussion
will begin at 12:10 p.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 40
minutes.
Listen-only audio webcast and replay will be accessible for 30 days on
the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our
mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable
and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and
economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet,
provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable
of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The
company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid
growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind
the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world
moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products,
people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more
information, visit usa.visa.com/about-visa.html,
https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html
and @VisaNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190308005082/en/