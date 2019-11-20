Log in
Visa Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conference

0
11/20/2019 | 04:49pm EST

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conference.

On Wednesday, December 4th, Vasant Prabhu, Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Wells Fargo TMT Summit in Las Vegas. The discussion will begin at 11:25 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 30 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcast and replay will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. Our relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit usa.visa.com/about-visa.html, https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html and @VisaNews.


© Business Wire 2019
