VISA

(V)
Visa Inc. : to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

08/29/2019 | 06:01pm EDT

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its participation in the following investor conferences.

On Tuesday, September 10, Bill Sheedy, Executive Vice President, Global Strategy Group, will present at the Deutsche Bank Technology Conference in Las Vegas. The discussion will begin at 11:45 a.m. Pacific Time and last for approximately 35 minutes.

On Thursday, September 19, Mike Milotich, Head of Investor Relations, will present at the Autonomous Research Future of Commerce Symposium in New York City. The discussion will begin at 8:05 a.m. Eastern Time and last for approximately 45 minutes.

Listen-only audio webcast and replay will be accessible for 30 days on the Investor Relations website at http://investor.visa.com.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. Our relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 22 913 M
EBIT 2019 15 387 M
Net income 2019 12 154 M
Debt 2019 4 417 M
Yield 2019 0,56%
P/E ratio 2019 33,6x
P/E ratio 2020 29,0x
EV / Sales2019 17,1x
EV / Sales2020 15,2x
Capitalization 388 B
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 39
Average target price 199,55  $
Last Close Price 181,17  $
Spread / Highest target 27,5%
Spread / Average Target 10,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,3%
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chief Executive Officer
Ryan McInerney President
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Chairman
Rajat Taneja Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Vasant M. Prabhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA35.42%388 219
MASTERCARD47.49%282 291
PAYPAL HOLDINGS27.80%126 457
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC5.23%19 022
AVAST36.55%4 638
MIMECAST LTD19.39%2 480
