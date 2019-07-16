Visa : Invests in Indonesia Ride Hailing Company GoJek

By P.R. Venkat

Digital payment company Visa Inc. (V) has invested in Indonesian ride-hailing firm GoJek's latest fundraising round.

The two companies will also collaborate on digital payments across Southeast Asia, GoJek said Wednesday.

Visa Regional President Asia Pacific Chris Clark said the partnership will explore ways to leverage GoJek and Visa's networks to expand financial access in the region.

Launched in 2015, GoJek also provides food delivery and logistics services.

