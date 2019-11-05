Log in
Visa : New York Police Commissioner James P. O'Neill to Join Visa as Senior Vice President, Head of Global Security

11/05/2019 | 10:01pm EST

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced that New York City Police Commissioner James “Jimmy” P. O’Neill will join Visa, upon his retirement from the police force, as Senior Vice President and Global Head of Physical Security. He will join Visa on December 2, 2019.

Mr. O’Neill will be responsible for the development, implementation and day-to-day operations of Visa’s global physical and personnel security and associated programs to ensure that the company’s employees and assets are protected in the 200+ countries in which Visa operates.

Mr. O’Neill will take over from Don Hill, Global Head of Safety and Security, who is retiring after more than 15 years with the company. Mr. O’Neill will report to Lewis Love, SVP, Global Corporate Services.

“Visa is very excited to have James O’Neill joining Visa as our Global Head of Physical Security,” said Mr. Love. “There is no higher priority at Visa than the safety and security of our people and assets. His decades-long expertise in law enforcement, investigations and operations makes him an outstanding choice for this critical area for Visa.”

Mr. O’Neill is a 36-year career law enforcement officer widely recognized for expanding neighborhood policing to serve more than three million New Yorkers in over half of the city’s precincts. He began his law enforcement career with the New York Transit Police, then served as a lieutenant in the NYPD. He was commanding officer of three successive precincts before working as commanding officer of the Vice, Narcotics and the Fugitive Enforcement divisions. As Chief of Department from 2014-2016, he played a key role in the department's reengineering process, concentrating on operational reforms. Mr. O’Neill was appointed as the 43rd Police Commissioner of New York City by Mayor Bill de Blasio in 2016.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in government and a master’s in public administration from John Jay College in New York City.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of digital commerce on any device for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visa.com/blog and @VisaNews.


© Business Wire 2019
