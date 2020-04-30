Log in
VISA

04/30 04:10:00 pm
178.72 USD   -1.69%
05:07pVISA : Posts Higher Quarterly Profit, Beating Projections
DJ
04:14pVISA : Q2 2020 Financial Results
PU
04:13pVISA : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Visa : Posts Higher Quarterly Profit, Beating Projections

04/30/2020 | 05:07pm EDT

By Maria Armental

The coronavirus pandemic hit Visa Inc.'s business in the March quarter, driving a 2% quarterly decline in the more profitable cross-border transactions, though the company posted higher quarterly profit.

The San Francisco-based company had warned of a sharp slowdown in business, particularly in the second half of March, that would affect international transactions and data processing revenue in the quarter.

On Thursday, the largest U.S. card network reported $5.85 billion in revenue, up 7% from the year earlier.

Service revenues, which are based on payment volume from the preceding quarter, were $2.62 billion, up 9% from a year earlier.

Data processing revenue rose 11% to $2.71 billion, and international transaction revenue rose 2% to $1.83 billion.

International transaction revenue is tied to cross-border travel and spending and accounts for about a third of Visa's annual revenue, after accounting for client incentives.

Payments volume, adjusted for foreign-currency fluctuations, rose 5%.

Overall, Visa's second-quarter profit rose to $3.08 billion, or $1.38 a Class A share, the company said Thursday.

Analysts expected $1.34 a share on $5.72 billion of revenue.

Visa withdrew financial projections for the year, citing uncertainty about the business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares, which in February were trading at record levels, closed Thursday at $178.72 and traded at $176.96 in recent after-hours trading.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

