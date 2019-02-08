Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Visa    V

VISA (V)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Visa Raises Earthport Offer to GBP247 Million, Trumping Mastercard

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/08/2019 | 02:34am EST

By Adam Clark

Visa Inc. (V) has raised its offer for U.K. payments company Earthport PLC to 247 million pounds ($319.5 million) in a bidding war with rival Mastercard.

Visa said it will pay 37 pence a share for Earthport. In late January, Mastercard put forward a 33 pence-a-share offer.

Earthport's directors said they unanimously recommend the new offer and urged shareholders to take no action in relation to Mastercard's bid. London-based Earthport provides cross-border payment services to banks and businesses.

Visa said it has support from shareholders representing 17% of Earthport shares, including U.S.-based asset manager OppenheimerFunds.

The bidding war for Earthport was triggered in December, when Visa made its original 30 pence-a-share offer for the company. Shares leapt after the stock had fallen steadily over the past three years to a low of 5 pence.

Write to Adam Clark at adam.clark@dowjones.com; @AdamDowJones

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EARTHPORT PLC -0.26% 38.8 Delayed Quote.38.08%
MASTERCARD -0.62% 213.97 Delayed Quote.13.42%
VISA -0.93% 140.17 Delayed Quote.6.24%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on VISA
02:48aVisa boosts offer for Earthport in battle with Mastercard
RE
02:34aVisa Raises Earthport Offer to GBP247 Million, Trumping Mastercard
DJ
02/03VISA : Female Entrepreneurs Are Feeling More Empowered as They Gain Ground Globa..
AQ
01/31VISA INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K)
AQ
01/31VISA : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results o..
AQ
01/31MASTERCARD : Visa warn of lower overseas spending in 2019
RE
01/31MASTERCARD : Profit Beats On Holiday Season Boost
AQ
01/31GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Facebook, Microsoft, Tesla, Apple
01/31VISA : Logs Growth as Card Use Increases
DJ
01/30VISA : Consumers' Move Away From Cash Purchases Boosts Visa Profits -- Update
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 22 772 M
EBIT 2019 15 413 M
Net income 2019 11 097 M
Debt 2019 7 293 M
Yield 2019 0,70%
P/E ratio 2019 28,55
P/E ratio 2020 22,80
EV / Sales 2019 13,8x
EV / Sales 2020 12,4x
Capitalization 308 B
Chart VISA
Duration : Period :
Visa Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends VISA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 38
Average target price 160 $
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alfred F. Kelly Chief Executive Officer & Director
Ryan McInerney President
Robert W. Matschullat Independent Chairman
Rajat Taneja Executive Vice President-Technology & Operations
Vasant M. Prabhu Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
VISA6.24%307 962
MASTERCARD13.42%220 987
PAYPAL HOLDINGS8.04%107 054
PALO ALTO NETWORKS INC16.51%20 822
AVAST4.44%3 657
MIMECAST LTD21.47%2 454
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.