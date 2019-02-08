Visa Raises Earthport Offer to GBP247 Million, Trumping Mastercard

By Adam Clark

Visa Inc. (V) has raised its offer for U.K. payments company Earthport PLC to 247 million pounds ($319.5 million) in a bidding war with rival Mastercard.

Visa said it will pay 37 pence a share for Earthport. In late January, Mastercard put forward a 33 pence-a-share offer.

Earthport's directors said they unanimously recommend the new offer and urged shareholders to take no action in relation to Mastercard's bid. London-based Earthport provides cross-border payment services to banks and businesses.

Visa said it has support from shareholders representing 17% of Earthport shares, including U.S.-based asset manager OppenheimerFunds.

The bidding war for Earthport was triggered in December, when Visa made its original 30 pence-a-share offer for the company. Shares leapt after the stock had fallen steadily over the past three years to a low of 5 pence.

