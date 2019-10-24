Log in
Visa

10/24
176.16 USD   +2.83%
Visa Reports Better-Than-Expected Revenue -- Update

10/24/2019 | 05:34pm EDT

By Maria Armental

Higher spending on Visa Inc.'s credit and debit cards drove profit and revenue higher in the latest quarter.

The largest U.S. card network by cards in circulation and number of transactions said its fourth-quarter profit rose 6% to $3.03 billion, or $1.34 a Class A share. Analysts polled by FactSet were expecting earnings of $1.42 a share.

On an adjusted basis, the company reported earnings of $1.47 a share, surpassing the $1.43 a share analysts polled by FactSet expected.

Net revenue, meanwhile, increased 13% to $6.14 billion, beating analysts' $6.08 billion projection.

Payments volume, adjusted for foreign-currency fluctuations, was up 9% for the quarter. Meanwhile, volume from cross-border transactions, which typically carry larger fees, rose 7%.

The San-Francisco-based company paid $1.69 billion during the quarter in client incentives, which are long-term contracts with merchants, clients and other partners to expand its network and payment volume.

This year, Visa projects incentives to eat away about 22.5% to 23.5% of gross revenue, higher than the previous year.

Visa ended the year on Sept. 30 at a $12.08 billion profit with $22.98 billion in net revenue, up 11.5% from the previous year.

The company said it expects profit, on a per-share basis, to increase by a percentage in the midteens and revenue to increase by a low double-digit percentage.

Thursday's was the first earnings report since Visa pulled out of Facebook Inc.'s cryptocurrency-based payments network. Visa and other financial companies that Facebook had recruited, including Mastercard Inc. and PayPal Holdings Inc., backed out of the libra project following a backlash from U.S. and European government officials regarding financial stability and data privacy. The libra project promised access to billions of potential customers -- and fees for the card networks.

Visa didn't address the libra project in an earnings release Thursday afternoon.

Shares, which have been trading near record levels, closed Thursday at $176.16.

Write to Maria Armental at maria.armental@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FACEBOOK 0.12% 186.38 Delayed Quote.42.03%
MASTERCARD 3.03% 268.75 Delayed Quote.38.27%
PAYPAL HOLDINGS 8.56% 104.91 Delayed Quote.14.92%
VISA 2.83% 176.16 Delayed Quote.29.85%
