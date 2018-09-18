Visa : Resolves Monetary Claims in Multi-District Litigation

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V), Mastercard and U.S. financial institution
defendants have agreed to settle and resolve class claims in the
multi-district interchange litigation. The claims were originally
brought by a class of U.S. retailers in 2005. The current agreement
addresses monetary claims, and does not resolve class claims seeking
modifications to network rules.
“After years of thoughtful negotiation, we are pleased to be able to
reach this agreement and move forward in our partnership with merchants
to provide consumers convenient, reliable, secure ways to pay,” said
Kelly Mahon Tullier, executive vice president, general counsel, Visa.
“This outcome benefits all parties and enables us to focus more of our
resources and attention to building the future of digital commerce
together.”
The proposed settlement amount is approximately $6.2 billion. Visa’s
share represents approximately $4.1 billion, which will be satisfied
through funds previously deposited with the court plus the $600
million Visa deposited into its litigation escrow on June 28, 2018.
No additional funds are required for this class settlement. Visa’s share
is covered under its U.S. Retrospective Responsibility Plan, which was
created to insulate the company and class A shareholders from financial
liability for certain litigation cases.
Additional information about this settlement and the U.S. Retrospective
Responsibility Plan can be found on Form 8-K filed September 18, 2018
with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our
mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable
and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and
economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet,
provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable
of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The
company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid
growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind
the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world
moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products,
people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more
information, visit https://usa.visa.com/about-visa/our_business.html,
visacorporate.tumblr.com and @VisaNews.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180918005450/en/