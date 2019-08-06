Visa : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

Each restricted stock unit represents a contingent right to receive one share of Visa Inc. common stock or a cash equivalent of its value. The restricted stock units vest in four installments: 15% vesting in 6 months; 35% vesting in 18 months; 35% vesting in 30 months; and 15% vesting in 42 months, respectively after the date of the grant, subject to earlier vesting in full in limited circumstances as specified in the award agreement. The award was granted on February 3, 2016.