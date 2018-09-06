Visa : Taps into Fashion

Today, Visa announced a new relationship with New York Fashion Week
(NFYW): The Shows that will allow consumers to experience new
ways to pay, including tapping to pay with contactless cards and
devices, throughout the on-site experience at NFYW this September. This
relationship serves as a platform to highlight the speed, convenience
and security of contactless payments within an innovative retail
environment.
“We are constantly exploring sponsorship opportunities to help us
diversify our brand and reach new audiences, while delivering
experiences that drive business priorities,” said Mary Ann Reilly,
senior vice president, North America Marketing, Visa. “We are excited to
work closely with this property to bring our vision for a contactless
payments future to life.”
As the Official Payment Technology Partner of NYFW: The Shows, Visa’s
on-site activation will include the first ever contactless-enabled
retail experience at The Shows, available only to consumers in
attendance. This gives Visa an unprecedented opportunity to showcase
contactless payments via on-site retail vending machines.
The contactless-enabled vending machines will create a unique shopping
experience featuring items from New York-based female designers,
including Rebecca Minkoff, Venessa Arizaga and Neely & Chloe. Visa and
NYFW: The Shows are committed to supporting these female thought
leaders, laying groundwork for future female entrepreneurs. Each
purchase made at a vending machine is ‘buy one, get two’, so every tap
is an opportunity to pay it forward to friends who inspire them. And, to
take it one-step further, 100% of the purchase price of products sold at
the retail experience during NYFW will benefit Women’s
World Banking, a non-profit providing low-income women entrepreneurs
around the world the financial tools and resources they need to thrive
and pursue their dreams.
“Visa’s on-site activation at NYFW: The Shows is a great
representation of how fashion is evolving through powerful, female-led
brands innovating to reach and connect with consumers,” stated Leslie
Russo, Executive Vice President, Fashion Partnerships and Marketing at
IMG Fashion. “Our partnership with Visa is only the beginning, and we
are excited to bring together both our brands’ expertise to shape the
future of commerce and fashion.”
NYFW: The Shows and Visa have teamed up to curate a panel of
female leaders from a cross section of industries and backgrounds who
are reimagining retail experiences for their own respective brands, from
the democratization of fashion to making collections ‘see now, buy now’
available. On Friday, September 7, each panelist will share personal
anecdotes as to how they are fostering a culture for change within their
respective organizations. Panelists include: Candice Swanepoel, Model
and Founder of Tropic of C; Aurora James, Founder and Creative Director,
Brother Vellies; Jenny Fleiss, Co-Founder and CEO, Jetblack; and Heather
Philp, SVP Credit Card Products Management, Wells Fargo. The panel will
be moderated by Mary Ann Reilly, senior vice president, North America
Marketing, Visa.
