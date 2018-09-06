Visa becomes the Official Payment Technology Partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Today, Visa announced a new relationship with New York Fashion Week (NFYW): The Shows that will allow consumers to experience new ways to pay, including tapping to pay with contactless cards and devices, throughout the on-site experience at NFYW this September. This relationship serves as a platform to highlight the speed, convenience and security of contactless payments within an innovative retail environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005421/en/

Visa taps into fashion as the Official Payment Technology Partner of New York Fashion Week: The Shows starting on September 6, 2018, New York City. At The Shows, consumers can experience new ways to pay, including tapping to pay with contactless cards and devices within an innovative retail environment. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are constantly exploring sponsorship opportunities to help us diversify our brand and reach new audiences, while delivering experiences that drive business priorities,” said Mary Ann Reilly, senior vice president, North America Marketing, Visa. “We are excited to work closely with this property to bring our vision for a contactless payments future to life.”

As the Official Payment Technology Partner of NYFW: The Shows, Visa’s on-site activation will include the first ever contactless-enabled retail experience at The Shows, available only to consumers in attendance. This gives Visa an unprecedented opportunity to showcase contactless payments via on-site retail vending machines.

The contactless-enabled vending machines will create a unique shopping experience featuring items from New York-based female designers, including Rebecca Minkoff, Venessa Arizaga and Neely & Chloe. Visa and NYFW: The Shows are committed to supporting these female thought leaders, laying groundwork for future female entrepreneurs. Each purchase made at a vending machine is ‘buy one, get two’, so every tap is an opportunity to pay it forward to friends who inspire them. And, to take it one-step further, 100% of the purchase price of products sold at the retail experience during NYFW will benefit Women’s World Banking, a non-profit providing low-income women entrepreneurs around the world the financial tools and resources they need to thrive and pursue their dreams.

“Visa’s on-site activation at NYFW: The Shows is a great representation of how fashion is evolving through powerful, female-led brands innovating to reach and connect with consumers,” stated Leslie Russo, Executive Vice President, Fashion Partnerships and Marketing at IMG Fashion. “Our partnership with Visa is only the beginning, and we are excited to bring together both our brands’ expertise to shape the future of commerce and fashion.”

NYFW: The Shows and Visa have teamed up to curate a panel of female leaders from a cross section of industries and backgrounds who are reimagining retail experiences for their own respective brands, from the democratization of fashion to making collections ‘see now, buy now’ available. On Friday, September 7, each panelist will share personal anecdotes as to how they are fostering a culture for change within their respective organizations. Panelists include: Candice Swanepoel, Model and Founder of Tropic of C; Aurora James, Founder and Creative Director, Brother Vellies; Jenny Fleiss, Co-Founder and CEO, Jetblack; and Heather Philp, SVP Credit Card Products Management, Wells Fargo. The panel will be moderated by Mary Ann Reilly, senior vice president, North America Marketing, Visa.

To follow along the conversation use hashtag #VISAxNYFW and see more on Visa’s Instagram @visa_us and Twitter @Visa.

About Visa Inc.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet, provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid growth of connected commerce on any device, and a driving force behind the dream of a cashless future for everyone, everywhere. As the world moves from analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About Visa, visacorporate.tumblr.com and @VisaNews.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180906005421/en/