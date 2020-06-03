Visa : Transcript

Corrected Transcript

CORPORATE PARTICIPANTS

Alfred F. Kelly

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Visa, Inc.

OTHER PARTICIPANTS

Harshita Rawat

Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION SECTION

Harshita Rawat

Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Good morning, everyone. Thank you for joining us today for our 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference. I'm Harshita Rawat, the senior analyst covering payments at Bernstein. I hope everyone is safe and healthy.

I'm delighted to be joined today by Kelly, the CEO of Visa. Two housekeeping items for investors joining this webcast, they are able to submit questions through the Pigeonhole link available on the left-hand side of your viewing screen. Also, please complete the presenter's poll at the end of the fireside chat and you will have immediate access to the poll results. The link to the presenter's poll is also available on the left-hand side of your screen.

And with that, let's begin. Al, thank you very much for joining us today.

Alfred F. Kelly

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Visa, Inc.

Harshita, my pleasure. I'm glad to be with you, and hope you, and your family, and everybody else is safe.

QUESTION AND ANSWER SECTION

Harshita Rawat

Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Q

Thank you. Likewise. Al, I guess we can start with the sort of most important question that is on everyone's minds right now. You shared a lot of thoughtful color on your earnings call around digitalization trends, consumer, merchant behavior changes that we're seeing in the current crisis. I know things are changing almost every day in this COVID-19 world. But for the audience, can you talk about some of the overall changed spending trends, consumer behavior changes that you're seeing in this current crisis?

Alfred F. Kelly

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Visa, Inc.

A

So, thank you, and I'm glad to address it. So, first of all, just a reminder of a little bit about what we said, and then I'll give a little commentary about what we're seeing and feeling about right now. So, what we showed and commented on is that in the United States, we saw a pretty big uptick in the back end of April starting really April 15 which was the time that the first stimulus funds has landed in about 88 million households as we understand it from the Treasury Department. And we saw an increased-almost exclusively in debit, not in credit or commercial. We also saw a dramatic difference that continued into April-late April between card present and card not present where card present was quite negative and card not present looking quite good. Huge gap, in fact, what we said on the call was that card not present volume towards the end of April was up 18%, and card not present was-and card present, I'm sorry, was down 45%, so quite a big delta between plus 18% on card not present and minus 45% on card present.

Food and drug was kind of the star category, the only category that was positive and up more than it normally is running at about plus 20%. Travel was down over 80%. And fuel, and entertainment, and restaurant were down more than 50%. And what we saw in most major markets around the world including the markets in Europe and Canada was pretty similar to what we saw in the US. A little shallower decline in Australia, and Asia was a little bit more mixed.

Now, as we move into May, there definitely has been some improvement. I think in line with what-perhaps what others have seen, the improvement's been mostly domestic. It is still hard to separate how much of it is stimulus because there's still stimulus money flowing out. We also are starting to see some reopening in some countries, and the beginning of some states reopening in the United States.

[ph] Oil (00:04:54) spending is still negative and showing that it's contracting as opposed to growing, particularly cross-border remains down. Cross-border for us when you exclude Europe, which we think is the best way to look at it and the most meaningful way to look at it because intra-Europe cross-border has a similar revenue dynamic than domestic. So when we look at cross-border excluding Europe, we were down 52%, and now we're down somewhere between 40% and 45%. So yes, there's definitely been improvement but the number is still down.

So I think the next-we're going to be as anxious to follow the facts and I think that's where we have to be on this, is following the facts, and see what happens over the next days and weeks to see whether some of this improvement is sustainable, whether it hit some kind of peak as stimulus money works its way through the system and ceases unless there is another package that comes from Congress, which seems to be debatable at this point in time, and particularly we'll have to watch what happens on the travel front, and I think you want to talk a little bit more about that later on.

So net-net, I'm not ready to put a label on anything, but we did see some improvement in May but we're still seeing volumes contract.

Harshita Rawat

Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Q

And Al, so you talked about card not present being really, really strong, Al because of the commentary that we have been seeing from almost all of your peers too and you also had talked about contactless growing earlier in the call too. Now, how sustainable do you think so the secular shift towards ecommerce and contactless we're seeing right now?

Alfred F. Kelly

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Visa, Inc.

A

That's a good question. I think right now, we're going to see contactless or tap to pay continue to grow. It was growing before COVID-19, and I think it's gotten if anything some stimulus in its acceleration from COVID-19. So we're at a point now where about 60% face-to-face transactions around the globe excluding the United States are tap to pay. That's a 40% growth in transactions over-year-over-year in the second quarter. Because of COVID-19 as you probably know, between 50 and 60 countries increased their limits on contactless. 26 countries in the European Union, 25 across Central Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Canada, Australia, New Zealand all increased contactless limit.

So for example in the UK contactless limits went from £30 to £45 and there was a 50% drop-off in the number of times UK citizens had to actually touch a terminal. In Canada, the rate went from a CAD 100 limit on contactless to CAD 250 and in that range between CAD 100 and CAD 250, 40% of the transactions in the quarter went to contactless. So that's huge.

In the US, we're now in a state with 9 out of 10 and most of the top 25 issuers are issuing contactless cards. That pace is accelerating. We've got around 190 million contactless cards in the US. It's more than any other country in the world even though US is still way behind in terms of percentage of transactions that are tap to pay, we have the highest number of cards that fall into that category. 9 of the 10 top grocers, over 80 of the top 100 merchants are all set up for contactless. At least two-thirds and growing of the terminals are already enabled to-able for contactless.

And we've seen in the these past 75 days where we've been in lockdown, a large number of merchants, big ones as well, asking for signage to promote tap to pay, and I'm almost send-Harshita, almost every day people send me a email with a picture of a merchant who says only contactless or only credit cards, no cash et cetera. And that's-I think that's a big deal. We've seen in the everyday spend categories in the United States a 100% growth in contactless transactions and there's still a huge runway here because we're still talking about the US being in mid-single digits in terms of penetration of contactless.

And I think when we come out of this lockdown and we start to see people going back to work and using mass transit, and stopping to get their coffee in the morning, and going out to get lunch in the afternoon, we'll even see a greater rise in transactions that are tap to pay both in the US, and around the world. And in the US, I'd remind you that 55% of the payments below $10 are still cash, so there's a real opportunity-a real opportunity there.

Harshita Rawat

Analyst, Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. LLC

Q

And-so, Al, let's talk about your travel exposure a little bit more. As you know, many investors are envisioning a scenario where travel weakness could span over multiple years. And I know the situation is very, very fluid right now especially with regards to travel. But as you sit here today, what is your current thinking in terms of when and how travel comes back especially the more profitable international travel? And I understand there's nuances between consumer and corporate, et cetera. But any thoughts there would be wonderful.

Alfred F. Kelly

Chairman & Chief Executive Officer, Visa, Inc.

A

Well, I think let's start with a couple of facts. One is B2B which includes virtual cards is about 12% of our PV as a company, and it's not terribly T&E-focused, far less than one might think. Two-thirds of our cross-border volume is travel, both card present and card not present. But commercial represents an even smaller portion of that cross-border than it does of overall PV. So the majority of our cross-border travel is consumer-oriented. For that matter, even the ecommerce piece is consumer-oriented.

To your question when will travel return, that's a great question. I think it's going to come in four stages. One is I think domestic short-haul trips will come back first and people will kind of do some version of staycations in their-in their domestic market. I think then you'll get some-from there, you'll start to see some interregional travel where countries cooperate amongst each other and believe they have a common view of standards and protocols related to COVID-19-and where people feel safer. And so I think you'll see some interregional travel. I think the third step is when the long-haul international travel comes back. And then the fourth stage I really think is business travel.

The-hugely, I believe this is going to be influenced by a number of things. One is, is there or is there not a meaningful resurgence of COVID-19, I mean, almost every medical expert I've talked to believes that in the fall COVID-19 comes back. It's just a question of does it come back in a way that does not overwhelm the medical systems in countries therefore not requiring a lockdown.

Because the reason we went into lockdown this time was because of concern that we were going to overwhelm and run past the capacity of the healthcare system and have people who are sick on the streets. So I think that's a big factor. I think what kind of advances we make in therapeutics, treating the person who actually gets COVID-19 and then obviously a vaccine.

I do think Harshita there's going to be, human nature certainly suggests that there will be people who will not want to travel out of their home market until there's a vaccine or maybe until we get through this fall season and determine whether the coronavirus came back or not. Because I think what people are probably scared of-will be scared about is getting stuck somewhere when they're out of their country and then there's a lockdown.

So it's just too early to tell. I think business travel because all of our companies have seen us working from home and not traveling. I think every CEO and CFO is probably going to take a look at their travel and try to determine what's really necessary and not necessary. So I-I'm not-I don't have my head in the sand. I think there could be some permanent change or at least medium to longer term change in terms of business travel.

So net-net, I would say that we certainly have some exposure with two-thirds of our cross-border [indiscernible] (00:13:45) being travel. But again because it's very consumer-oriented, and I still think there's tons of people who have family around the world. There's people who are just plain and simple curious. There's people who desire to be world citizens. I don't think any of that urge has gone, and that feelings have gone out of people in terms of wanting to see family, want to travel the world, want to knock things off their bucket list.