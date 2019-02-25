Visa : and Planeta Informatica Pioneer New Technology to Bring the Speed, Security and Convenience of Contactless Payments to Transit Operators Around the World

Today, Visa (NYSE: V) and Planeta Informatica announced the launch of
new technology that enables public transit operators worldwide to
implement contactless payments faster and easier than ever, and for a
much lower cost. The Visa Secure Access Module (SAM) makes it easy for
transit organizations and operators to begin offering riders the ability
to tap to pay with a contactless card, phone or wearable device, without
the expense and technical requirements of replacing current turnstiles
or terminal hardware.
Contactless payments are shaping the future of mass transit in major
cities around the world, helping riders save valuable time by
eliminating the need to stand in line to buy or re-load a ticket. For
transit operators that have invested in turnstiles and terminal readers
recently, the Visa SAM may be a cost-effective solution to offer the
benefits of a contactless transit experience, including improving the
customer experience, boosting ridership, and reducing ticketing
overheads. Rather than installing brand new turnstiles or hardware,
transit operators can install the Visa SAM, which is based on secure
EMV® contactless technology, directly into existing systems,
significantly decreasing cost and implementation time. The Visa SAM is
the first technology of its kind for the transit industry, available to
all Visa
Ready technology partners, making it easy for other transit hardware
and software companies to incorporate it into their offerings.
“This is a transformational development for public transit operators
that want to improve their customers’ journeys and reduce their
operational costs by removing the need for tickets or topping up fare
cards,” said Nick Mackie, Global Head of Urban Mobility, for Visa.
“Through our work with Planeta Informatica, we have pioneered a way to
accelerate the shift to contactless transit that is scalable and highly
secure, while generating time and cost savings for transit operators by
removing the hurdles of replacing potentially thousands of transit
readers across the transport system.”
“The new Visa SAM technology combines 15 years of our experience in
public transportation with the Mass Transit Transaction (MTT) framework,
a state of the art payment framework released by Visa in 2017. We worked
diligently with Visa to build the best technological solution for adding
EMV contactless acceptance on top of any existing closed-loop payment
system without necessarily replacing the entire electronic ticketing
infrastructure,” said Artur Costa, CEO of Planeta Informática.
In a global study commissioned by Visa, “The Future of
Transportation: Mobility in the Age of the Megacity,” Visa found
complexity in payment is often a point of frustration among commuters on
mass transit today, so, solutions like contactless transit that make
payments easier could be critical to increasing ridership and
satisfaction in the future. Commuters reported that the average use of
mass transit would increase by 27 percent if it was easier to pay, with
47 percent saying the need to obtain different tickets for different
modes of travel is an issue.1
The launch of the Visa SAM builds on Visa’s experience helping transit
operators around the world find the best, most cost-effective way to
address increasing pressures on their existing infrastructure while also
investing in the technologies that will serve them in the future. Over
the past year alone, Visa helped launch contactless transit solutions in
20 cities across 12 countries, with more than 150 projects currently
underway.
Visa and Planeta Informatica have partnered with Ingenico Group to
implement the Visa SAM as part of the launch of contactless transit with
Metro Rio in late April.
“Ingenico welcomes the launch by Planeta and Visa of the new Visa Secure
Access Module, building on existing Ingenico contactless terminals. This
illustrates the diversity of solutions to address transit operators’
payments needs, ranging from payment modules to more comprehensive
solutions that include dedicated gateways and acquiring capabilities,”
said Venceslas Cartier, Enterprise Retail Head of Transportation at
Ingenico Group. “We are looking forward to our continued partnership
with Planeta and Visa, which will also entail the provision of our
latest generation open payment terminals, to keep enhancing consumers’
journeys.”
About Visa Inc.
Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) is the world’s leader in digital payments. Our
mission is to connect the world through the most innovative, reliable
and secure payment network - enabling individuals, businesses and
economies to thrive. Our advanced global processing network, VisaNet,
provides secure and reliable payments around the world, and is capable
of handling more than 65,000 transaction messages a second. The
company’s relentless focus on innovation is a catalyst for the rapid
growth of connected commerce on any device. As the world moves from
analog to digital, Visa is applying our brand, products, people, network
and scale to reshape the future of commerce. For more information, visit About
Visa, https://usa.visa.com/visa-everywhere/blog.html
and @VisaNews.
About Planeta Informática Ltda
Planeta Informática has been an industry-leading SAM provider for the
last 10 years, with more than 200,000 SAM devices currently deployed,
supporting 30 million users per day across South America. Our goal is to
offer solutions to allow our clients achieve a competitive differential
using state of art technologies. Planeta envisions to generate value
using sustainable, simple, innovative and efficient means for their
clients, employees and partners. More about Planeta can be found at http://www.planeta.inf.br/index.php/en/
About Ingenico Group
Ingenico Group (Euronext: FR0000125346 - ING) is the global leader in
seamless payment, providing smart, trusted and secure solutions to
empower commerce across all channels, in-store, online and mobile. With
the world’s largest payment acceptance network, we deliver secure
payment solutions with a local, national and international scope. We are
the trusted world-class partner for financial institutions and
retailers, from small merchants to several of the world’s best-known
global brands. Our solutions enable merchants to simplify payment and
deliver their brand promise. Stay in touch with us: www.ingenico.com
twitter.com/ingenico
For more experts’ views, visit our blog: blog.ingenico.com
1 “Future of Transportation – Mobility in the Age of the
Megacity” 2019, study commissioned by Visa
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190225005132/en/